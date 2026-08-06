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Press Releases

Standard BioTools Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

August 5, 2026 | 
16 min read

BOSTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (the “Company” or “Standard BioTools”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Highlights:

  • Second quarter 2026 revenue of $20.1 million
  • 1% improvement in operating loss and 84% improvement in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year
  • Merger with Treeline Biosciences progressing toward stockholder vote and anticipated to close before year-end 2026

“We remain on track to close our merger with Treeline Biosciences in 2026, with our previously filed registration statement on Form S-4, our agreement to divest our Mass Cytometry business, and Illumina’s early buyout of contingent payments for $30 million from its acquisition of SomaLogic,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “We continue to believe this merger is the best path forward to maximize shareholder value, providing exposure to a catalyst-rich, well-capitalized pipeline of potential new therapeutics with significant near and long term value creation opportunities, and we look forward to updating stockholders as we progress toward the vote and closing.”

Dr. Egholm continued, “While the transaction process continues, our team remains focused on serving our customers. Our continued cost discipline drove an 84% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter.”

Financial Results Table:

 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenue$20.1  $21.8  $41.3  $42.0 
Gross margin 52.4%  48.8%  53.0%  51.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin 56.3%  54.1%  57.0%  55.6%
Operating expenses$35.9  $36.3  $59.7  $74.3 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$13.8  $27.9  $29.1  $53.5 
Operating loss$(25.4) $(25.7) $(37.9) $(52.7)
Net loss from continuing operations$(21.5) $(17.7) $(36.2) $(41.0)
Adjusted EBITDA$(2.5) $(16.1) $(5.6) $(30.2)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term investments$541.1  $227.9  $541.1  $227.9 


Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results:

  • Revenue was $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, down 7.6% year-over-year.
    • Consumables revenue was $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, down 10% year-over-year, compared against particularly strong prior year results and continued US Academia spend uncertainty.
    • Instruments revenue was $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, down 2% year-over-year. Instrument revenue in the quarter remained impacted by capital-constrained end-markets.
    • Services revenue, which is predominantly Field Services, was $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, down 8% year-over-year.
  • Gross margins in the second quarter of 2026 were approximately 52.4%, versus 48.8% in the second quarter of 2025; and non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter of 2026 were approximately 56.3%, versus 54.1% in the second quarter of 2025. Gross margins and non-GAAP gross margins were driven by productivity improvements and reduced warranty expense.

  • Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were $35.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or down 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Operating expenses included $14.7 million in transaction costs and $2.8 million in restructuring and related charges. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, were $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $14.1 million, or down 50%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in operating expenses was largely due to previously announced restructuring actions.

  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $21.5 million from continuing operations, compared to a net loss of $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing a change of $3.8 million, or 21%. This was impacted by one-time transaction costs.   Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 was a loss of $2.5 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, an improvement of $13.6 million, or 84%.

Full Year 2026 Revenue Outlook

Standard BioTools is withdrawing its full year 2026 revenue outlook given the pending merger with Treeline Biosciences.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the Company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.     

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance; the anticipated timing and completion of the proposed merger with Treeline Biosciences, including with respect to the timing of the closing and the anticipated benefits and value creation opportunities of the proposed merger; the proposed sale of the Company’s Mass Cytometry business and the anticipated timing of the closing of that transaction; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; and market and growth opportunity and potential. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the proposed merger with Treeline Biosciences may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, including risks related to obtaining stockholder approval and satisfying other closing conditions; risks related to the proposed sale of the Mass Cytometry business, including risks that the transaction may not close on the anticipated timeline or at all; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the proposed merger may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption resulting from the proposed transactions, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; management distraction and reduced operating performance during the pendency of the proposed transactions; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; existing and potential future NIH funding pressures; the effect from existing and potential future U.S. export controls and tariffs; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, to be filed with the SEC, the Company’s registration statement on Form S-4, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2026 in connection with the proposed merger with Treeline Biosciences, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB), is committed to setting the new standard in the life science tools industry through strategic consolidation, best-in-class operations and a world-class management team. The Company's established portfolio includes essential, standardized next-generation solutions designed to help biomedical researchers develop better therapeutics faster.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/terms-and-conditions/.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.

Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2026 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
ir@standardbio.com

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Continuing Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenue:            
Product revenue $14,515  $15,673  $29,969  $30,454 
Services and other revenue  5,589   6,089   11,281   11,530 
Total revenue  20,104   21,762   41,250   41,984 
Cost of revenue:            
Cost of product revenue  6,797   7,608   14,503   14,039 
Cost of services and other revenue  2,772   3,526   4,904   6,268 
Total cost of revenue  9,569   11,134   19,407   20,307 
Gross profit  10,535   10,628   21,843   21,677 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  1,976   6,222   4,093   11,662 
Selling, general and administrative  16,388   28,105   34,995   57,929 
Restructuring and related charges  2,812   1,727   5,892   3,279 
Transaction and integration expenses  14,747   271   14,747   1,474 
Total operating expenses  35,923   36,325   59,727   74,344 
Loss from operations  (25,388)  (25,697)  (37,884)  (52,667)
Interest income, net  4,611   2,452   8,122   5,366 
Other (expense) income, net  (658)  4,963   (6,288)  5,530 
Loss before income taxes  (21,435)  (18,282)  (36,050)  (41,771)
Income tax (expense) benefit  (90)  609   (101)  728 
Net loss from continuing operations  (21,525)  (17,673)  (36,151)  (41,043)
Discontinued operations:            
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax  (5,233)  (15,786)  136,461   (18,449)
Net (loss) income  (26,758)  (33,459)  100,310   (59,492)
Net loss per share from continuing operations $(0.06) $(0.05) $(0.09) $(0.11)
Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations $(0.01) $(0.04) $0.35  $(0.05)
Net income (loss) per share $(0.07) $(0.09) $0.26  $(0.16)
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  390,881   380,498   389,549   379,369 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $270,026  $120,863 
Short-term investments  206,693   66,712 
Accounts receivable, net  15,747   13,431 
Inventory  17,103   19,981 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,298   4,871 
Current assets held for sale     228,406 
Total current assets  516,867   454,264 
Property and equipment, net  15,300   19,275 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net  24,246   26,732 
Other non-current assets  3,261   3,154 
Long-term investments  67,280   25,701 
Deferred tax asset, non-current  264   38,628 
Total assets $627,218  $567,754 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $9,554  $5,407 
Accrued liabilities  29,608   29,783 
Operating lease liabilities, current  5,621   5,490 
Deferred revenue, current  9,144   38,949 
Deferred grant income, current  2,875   3,046 
Current liabilities held for sale     25,633 
Total current liabilities  56,802   108,308 
Convertible notes, non-current  299   299 
Deferred tax liability  823   810 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  22,167   25,038 
Deferred revenue, non-current  3,146   3,503 
Deferred grant income, non-current  2,896   4,290 
Other non-current liabilities  1,114   1,215 
Total liabilities  87,247   143,463 
Total stockholders’ equity  539,971   424,291 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $627,218  $567,754 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Continuing and Discontinued Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
Operating activities      
Net income (loss) $100,310  $(59,492)
Gain on sale of business  (172,289)   
Indemnification-related loss  4,212    
Stock-based compensation expense  12,874   15,396 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1,715 
Depreciation and amortization  2,681   6,450 
Accretion of discount on investments, net  (1,839)  (1,571)
Realized gain on equity investments  (1,187)   
Unrealized loss on equity investments  2,542    
Non-cash lease expense  2,600   2,865 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory  1,770   1,360 
Change in fair value of warrants     (232)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (3,400)
Other non-cash items  46   477 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net  (8,628)  (14,519)
Net cash used in operating activities  (56,908)  (50,951)
       
Investing activities      
Cash received for sale of business, net  388,214    
Purchases of short-term investments  (127,208)  (50,929)
Purchases of long-term investments  (109,845)   
Purchases of marketable equity securities  (839)   
Proceeds from sales of equity investments  3,090    
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments  53,000   100,000 
Purchases of property and equipment  (914)  (6,941)
Net cash provided by investing activities  205,498   42,130 
       
Financing activities      
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance  120   308 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other  (376)  (246)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  78    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (178)  62 
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents  409   1,145 
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  148,821   (7,614)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  123,296   168,818 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $272,117  $161,204 
       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:      
Cash and cash equivalents $270,026  $158,617 
Restricted cash  2,091   2,587 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $272,117  $161,204 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
REVENUE
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Product revenue:            
Instruments $5,130  $5,215  $9,600  $11,861 
Consumables  9,385   10,458   20,369   18,593 
Total product revenue  14,515   15,673   29,969   30,454 
Services and other revenue  5,589   6,089   11,281   11,530 
Total revenue $20,104  $21,762  $41,250  $41,984 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Gross profit $10,535  $10,628  $21,843  $21,677 
Depreciation and amortization  338   554   684   817 
Stock-based compensation expense  453   402   994   644 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     187      187 
Non-GAAP gross profit $11,326  $11,771  $23,521  $23,325 
             
Gross margin percentage  52.4%  48.8%  53.0%  51.6%
Depreciation and amortization  1.6%  2.6%  1.6%  2.0%
Stock-based compensation expense  2.3%  1.8%  2.4%  1.6%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     0.9%     0.4%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage  56.3%  54.1%  57.0%  55.6%


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Operating expenses $35,923  $36,325  $59,727  $74,344 
Restructuring and related charges  (2,812)  (1,727)  (5,892)  (3,279)
Transaction and integration expenses  (14,747)  (271)  (14,747)  (1,474)
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,597)  (4,970)  (8,057)  (12,777)
Depreciation and amortization  (941)  (1,451)  (1,957)  (3,277)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  6      40    
Non-GAAP operating expenses $13,832  $27,906  $29,114  $53,537 
             
R&D operating expenses $1,976  $6,222  $4,093  $11,662 
Stock-based compensation expense  (189)  (481)  (351)  (820)
Depreciation and amortization  (157)  (630)  (325)  (769)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     56      28 
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $1,630  $5,167  $3,417  $10,101 
             
SG&A operating expenses $16,388  $28,105  $34,995  $57,929 
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,408)  (4,489)  (7,706)  (11,957)
Depreciation and amortization  (784)  (821)  (1,632)  (2,508)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  6   (56)  40   (28)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses $12,202  $22,739  $25,697  $43,436 


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Continuing Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Net loss from continuing operations $(21,525) $(17,673) $(36,151) $(41,043)
Income tax (benefit) expense  90   (609)  101   (728)
Interest income, net  (4,611)  (2,452)  (8,122)  (5,366)
Depreciation and amortization  1,279   2,005   2,641   4,094 
Restructuring and related charges  2,812   1,727   5,892   3,279 
Transaction and integration expenses  14,747   271   14,747   1,474 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,050   5,372   9,051   13,421 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment  (6)  187   (40)  187 
Other non-operating (income) expense  658   (4,963)  6,288   (5,530)
Adjusted EBITDA $(2,506) $(16,135) $(5,593) $(30,212)



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