STAAR Surgical Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 22, 2025

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Stifel 2025 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Format: Meetings and Webcast Fireside Chat

Webcast: 2:00 PM ET, Webcast Link

Wells Fargo 2025 West Coast Bus Tour

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Location: Laguna Beach, CA

Format: Fireside Chat; No Webcast

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Location: Chicago, IL

Format: Meetings and Webcast Slide Presentation

Webcast: 9:40 AM ET, Webcast Link

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: Meetings Only

Investor meeting participation is by invitation only from each sponsoring brokerage firm. The live and archived webcast for each event, where applicable, will also be available on STAAR’s investor website at https://investors.staar.com.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICL’s are clinically-proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye’s natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 3 million ICLs in over 75 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.EVOICL.com. To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information about the Company and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website in the ‘Investor Relations’ sections at investors.staar.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the Email Alerts section at investors.staar.com.

Investors & Media

Brian Moore

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(626) 303-7902, Ext. 3023

bmoore@staar.com

Investors - Asia

Niko Liu, CFA

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development - Asia

+852-6092-5076

nliu@staar.com