SQ Innovation AG Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members and Successful Closing of Series B Financing to Support the U.S. Launch of Lasix® ONYU

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQ Innovation AG, a life-science company pioneering innovative solutions for the treatment of worsening heart failure, today announced the appointment of two distinguished executives to its Board of Directors: Mr. Marco van der Poel, former Chief Executive Officer of GICC Holdings, Inc./Reaxis Inc., McDonald, PA, USA, and Mr. Erik Massmann, former Chief Financial Officer of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG.

Mr. van der Poel and Mr. Massmann join Mr. Kevin Murphy, formerly SVP Payer Relations and Managed Care at Aetna CVS Health, who joined the board of SQ Innovation in November of 2024. The board further includes the co-founders of the company Mr. Erwin Conradi (Chairman of the Board) and Pieter Muntendam, MD who is the CEO of SQ Innovation AG, and the President of SQ Innovation, Inc.

In addition, the company has successfully closed its Series B financing, led by Mr. van der Poel, providing the capital necessary for the U.S. commercial launch of Lasix® ONYU (furosemide injection) 80 mg/2.67 mL for subcutaneous use which was approved by the FDA on October 7, 2025.

For more information, please visit: www.sqinnovation.com

For information regarding Lasix ONYU visit www.lasix-onyu.com

Media Contact:

Email: pr-media@sqinnovation.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sq-innovation-ag-announces-the-appointment-of-two-new-board-members-and-successful-closing-of-series-b-financing-to-support-the-us-launch-of-lasix-onyu-302577926.html

SOURCE SQ Innovation