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Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Citi 2026 BioPharma Back to School Conference – New York
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Fireside Time: 10:00 am ET

Event: Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference – Boston
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
Fireside Time: 8:00 am ET

Event: Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Fireside Time: 8:30 am ET

Members of the Spyre management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation therapies that elevate the standard in immunology by delivering more complete disease control, greater durability, and a simpler treatment experience for patients. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, IL-23, and IL-17A/F as well as rational combination programs.

For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

For Investors:     
Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com


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