Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference - Boston

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Fireside Time: 10:00 am ET

Event: Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference – New York

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Fireside Time: 8:40 am ET

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference - London

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Fireside Time: 8:00 am GMT

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For Investors:

Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics

VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com