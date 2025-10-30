SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

October 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference - Boston
Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Fireside Time: 10:00 am ET

Event: Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference – New York
Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Fireside Time: 8:40 am ET

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference - London
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Fireside Time: 8:00 am GMT

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

For Investors:     
Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com 


Massachusetts Events
Spyre Therapeutics
