Spyre Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Interim Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial for SPY001, its Novel Half-Life Extended Anti-α4β7 Antibody for the Treatment for Inflammatory Bowel Disease on November 12, 2024

November 12, 2024 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 SPY001 healthy volunteer trial on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET to discuss the results.

To access the live and archived webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of Spyre’s website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations. The archived webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, please visit http://spyre.com.

