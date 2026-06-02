SpyGlass Pharma Appoints Mike Pinder as Vice President, Marketing

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGP) (SpyGlass Pharma), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Mike Pinder as vice president, marketing. Mr. Pinder brings over 20 years of commercial launch experience in ophthalmology, focused on building, launching, and evolving significant brands, notably in the buy-and-bill specialty pharma model. At SpyGlass Pharma, he will build and lead the marketing function for the company as it continues to progress the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System) through Phase 3 clinical trials and towards potential commercialization upon FDA approval.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to SpyGlass Pharma as we continue to enroll participants into our two BIM-IOL System Phase 3 trials,” said Patrick Mooney, chief executive officer of SpyGlass Pharma. “Mike’s deep experience in building successful ophthalmology brands across buy-and-bill specialty pharma and medical device products will augment our plans for a successful BIM-IOL launch.”

Mr. Pinder has a proven track record of building and launching significant ophthalmology brands with award-winning campaigns. He was most recently head of IZERVAY® marketing at Astellas Pharma, which under his brand leadership delivered significant growth. Prior to launching IZERVAY®, Mike led patient marketing in the Novartis ophthalmology buy-and-bill retina franchise and hospital marketing at Johnson & Johnson, cultivating ophthalmology marketing launch experiences across a range of brands. Prior to these roles, Mr. Pinder held positions in payer marketing and sales leadership at Johnson & Johnson. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.



“I am thrilled to join SpyGlass Pharma and help advance the company’s mission to give patients vision that endures with drug delivery that lasts,” said Mr. Pinder. “The BIM-IOL System is a first-and-only product: the 2-for-1 vision solution and the glaucoma sustained drug delivery option that every single cataract surgeon can do. I look forward to the potential of bringing this technology to a community desperately in need of more drop-free alternatives to glaucoma management.”

About SpyGlass Pharma

SpyGlass Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. The company’s mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation.

The SpyGlass Pharma platform, a novel, non-bioerodible drug delivery technology, is designed to be used with various well-established, approved medicines, including bimatoprost and other small molecules, providing flexibility to potentially treat a range of conditions in the front and back of the eye.

The company was founded in 2019 by Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman to solve the lack of ophthalmic innovations that capitalize on durable treatment options. The SpyGlass Pharma platform was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the potential benefits and impact of the BIM-IOL System on patients, anticipated presentation of additional data, and SpyGlass Pharma’s plans relating to the clinical development of the BIM-IOL System towards commercial launch after FDA approval. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon SpyGlass Pharma’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month period ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2026, and in similar disclosures set forth in the other documents that SpyGlass Pharma may file from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and SpyGlass Pharma assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Nami Surendranath

(402) 507-6757

nsurendranath@dnacommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@spyglasspharma.com