SpringWorks Therapeutics to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and delivering life-changing medicines for people with severe rare diseases and cancer. OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat), approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment, is the Company’s first FDA-approved therapy. SpringWorks also has a diversified targeted therapy pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, with programs ranging from preclinical development through advanced clinical trials. In addition to its wholly owned programs, SpringWorks has also entered into multiple collaborations with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients in need.

For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts:
Investors
investors@springworkstx.com

Media
media@springworkstx.com

Connecticut Events Rare diseases
SpringWorks Therapeutics
