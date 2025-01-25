Springbok Analytics Announces $5M Series A to Advance Its Leadership in Muscle Health Analysis

Springbok’s AI-Powered Muscle Analytics Is Advancing Precision Medicine, Elite Sports Performance, and Longevity on a Global Scale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Springbok Analytics (www.springbokanalytics.com), a leader in AI-driven muscle analytics, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $5M Series A funding round. The round was led by Transition Equity Partners, LLC (TEP), with participation from the National Basketball Association, Cartan Capital, Boston Global (AUS) and other strategic investors. This funding supports Springbok’s mission to advance muscle health analysis across human performance, life sciences, and longevity. By moving beyond traditional, manual, and subjective muscle analysis methods, Springbok’s AI technology provides unmatched precision, scalability, and actionable insights from rapid MRI scans.

“The successful completion of our Series A funding is a significant milestone for Springbok Analytics, reflecting our team’s singular focus on establishing the standard of care for muscle health and the growing recognition of our technology’s potential,” said Springbok Analytics CEO and Co-Founder Scott Magargee. “This investment will enable us to advance our mission to improve muscle health analysis and expand our impact across clinical care, research, and health. We are excited for this next chapter and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower patients, providers, and researchers in the attainment of precision medicine.”

Springbok Analytics has developed a first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared AI technology that delivers automated, precise and comprehensive muscle health assessments from MRI scans. Built on more than 15 years of scientific research and validation, the company’s patented technology analyzes muscle and skeletal structures with exceptional accuracy, providing detailed 3D visualizations and critical metrics, including muscle volume, composition, and fat infiltration.

“Our Series A funding will allow us to expand our reach and continue driving innovation,” said Silvia Blemker, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Springbok Analytics. “I’m incredibly proud of our progress and excited about the opportunities ahead to advance muscle research, improve patient outcomes, and empower human performance.”

“Transition Equity Partners is proud to be a strong and early supporter of Springbok Analytics, having led the company’s seed round, and now strengthening the partnership in leading this Series A round,” said Pat Eilers, Managing Partner & Founder of TEP. “Among other achievements, the recent FDA clearance is a key one that highlights the value of Springbok’s technology, accelerates future product development and opens up exciting commercial opportunities in healthcare, including visibility to reimbursement, that benefit athletes at every level and as importantly the health and wellness of the general public as well.”

“Springbok Analytics represents exactly the kind of visionary company that Cartan Capital is proud to support,” said CiCi Bellis, Founder and Managing Partner of Cartan Capital. “Their innovative approach to muscle health analytics addresses critical needs in precision medicine and performance optimization. We’re thrilled to back a company with a proven track record and a clear vision for global impact.”

Springbok’s other strategic investors include:

TitletownTech

Anthropy Partners

Getty Performance Science

CAV Angels

Alumni Ventures

Driving Innovation Across Life Sciences, Sports, and Longevity

Springbok’s platform is advancing multiple fields. In life sciences, it enhances clinical trials and research aimed at improving therapies for musculoskeletal conditions. For elite sports, it provides athletes and trainers with precise, data-driven insights to optimize performance and recovery. The company is also addressing the growing demand for longevity solutions, equipping individuals with actionable insights to better manage muscle health as they age.

The Future of Muscle Health Analysis

Springbok offers three AI-powered muscle health scan options—Lower Extremity, Core, and Full Body—ranging from 10 to 35 minutes of total imaging time. In addition to delivering population benchmarks for muscle health, the platform provides advanced analyses of tendons, bone, scar tissue, and edema, making it the most comprehensive muscle health solution on the market today.

“This investment positions Springbok to become the global leader in precision muscle health analytics,” added Magargee. “We are committed to pioneering advancements that redefine muscle health and enhance human performance.”

Full Court Capital Securities LLC, a boutique investment bank focused on sports and human performance technology, served as financial advisor to Springbok Analytics for the Series A.

For more information about Springbok Analytics or to book your own scan, visit www.springbokanalytics.com.

About Springbok Analytics:

Springbok Analytics is a leading muscle health analytics company dedicated to advancing health and performance outcomes through innovative, AI-driven solutions that deliver a clearer, more comprehensive view of muscle health.

Built on more than 15 years of research and scientific validation, Springbok’s FDA-cleared technology transforms MRI data into personalized, 3D visualizations of muscle health. These detailed analyses provide precise metrics, including individual muscle volume and composition, fat infiltration, asymmetries, scar tissue, edema, and tendon morphology. By offering a more accurate and complete understanding of musculoskeletal health, Springbok enhances diagnostic accuracy, treatment monitoring, research capabilities, and performance optimization.

