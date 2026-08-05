Spire Global Awarded $3 Million NOAA Contract Extension for Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of satellite data, analytics, and intelligence, has been awarded a $3 million, six-month contract extension by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to continue evaluating data from Spire's Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder (HyMS). The award includes an additional, unfunded option for three months of data valued at $2 million.

Building on the successful delivery of initial HyMS observations earlier this year, the extension will enable NOAA to further evaluate how hyperspectral microwave sounding data can improve numerical weather prediction. The work will assess sensor performance across a broader range of atmospheric conditions and seasonal weather patterns, while evaluating the impact of the data on forecast accuracy and atmospheric profiling.

Unlike conventional microwave sounders, HyMS captures atmospheric observations across more than 2,000 sensing channels spanning key temperature and water vapor bands. The technology enables high-vertical-resolution atmospheric profiling while offering resilience to radio frequency interference (RFI), including spectrum congestion, jamming and spoofing. These capabilities have the potential to provide weather agencies with more detailed, reliable atmospheric observations to improve forecasting, particularly in regions where traditional observations are limited.

"By bringing hyperspectral microwave sounding to a scalable commercial constellation, we're unlocking a new tier of global weather data," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. "We're proud to expand our work with NOAA as we demonstrate how commercial innovation and resilient atmospheric data can power the next era of global weather forecasting."

The HyMS demonstrator mission launched in January 2026, validating next-generation hyperspectral microwave sounding capabilities and marking an important step toward expanding commercial weather sensing. As demand grows for higher-quality atmospheric observations to improve weather prediction and climate resilience, HyMS extends Spire's portfolio of proprietary weather data products available to government and commercial customers worldwide.

"The first phase demonstrated that HyMS can successfully collect high-quality hyperspectral microwave observations from orbit," said Mohammad Belal, Program Director, Microwave Technologies at Spire Global. "This extension allows us to evaluate those observations across a much broader range of atmospheric conditions and seasons, helping us better understand how the data can improve numerical weather prediction and complement existing weather observation systems."

Spire's HyMS observations complement the Company's Radio Occultation (RO) and GNSS-R data, providing a more comprehensive picture of atmospheric temperature and moisture. By combining these complementary sensing techniques, Spire is expanding the breadth of atmospheric intelligence it can provide to weather agencies, supporting more accurate forecasts and strengthening its position as a leading commercial provider of weather data.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.

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