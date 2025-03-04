Spine BioPharma, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spine BioPharma, Inc., a development stage company committed to non-opiate, non-surgical therapies for Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Marc Viscogliosi will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference, taking place March 10 in San Diego.





Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference Presentation Details

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM PT

Venue: Westin San Diego Gaslamp, San Diego, CA (United States)

Room: Plaza Room

A replay of the presentation can be accessed through the News & Events section of Spine BioPharma’s website at www.spinebiopharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Spine BioPharma

Spine BioPharma is committed to developing non-opiate, non-surgical treatments that will reduce pain, restore function, and slow or stop pathological disease progression. Spine BioPharma’s lead candidate, SB-01 For Injection, is a first-in-class treatment of DDD, offering potential clinical benefits of pain relief, restoration of function, and prevention of disease progression. To learn more about Spine BioPharma, visit www.spinebiopharma.com

About SB-01 For Injection

SB-01 is a 7-amino acid synthetic peptide that binds to and antagonizes TGF-Beta activity. TGF-Beta is a pleiotropic cytokine expressed by almost every tissue and cell type, is stored in abundance in the extracellular matrix, and possesses suppressive and stimulatory signaling pathways. In many diseases, there are high concentrations of TGF-Beta that result in a spectrum of negative downstream effects including inflammation, fibrosis, neoinnervation, hyperexcitability of nerves and cell proliferation. SB-01 modulates TGF-Beta concentration, without eliminating it, mitigating the negative downstream effects.

