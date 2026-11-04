Spektus Pharma and GEBRO Holding Announce Global Commercialization Partnership for ActraFlex®

Novel twice-daily extended-release tramadol/paracetamol formulation combines Spektus' proprietary AmyloFlex® technology with GEBRO's established Diliban® brand.

LAVAL, QC and FIEBERBRUNN, Austria, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektus Pharma Inc. ("Spektus") and GEBRO Holding GmbH ("GEBRO") today announced a strategic global commercialization partnership for ActraFlex®, a novel twice-daily extended-release formulation of tramadol and paracetamol for pain management.

ActraFlex® combines Spektus' patented AmyloFlex® drug-delivery technology with GEBRO's established Diliban® product, creating a differentiated formulation designed to provide sustained drug release with convenient twice-daily dosing.

Under the partnership, GEBRO will lead commercialization and supply across Europe and selected international markets, anchored by Spain, where Diliban® has an established commercial presence. Spektus will lead commercialization and supply across the Americas and selected markets in Africa and Asia through its network of regional pharmaceutical partners.

"Our partnership with GEBRO highlights the potential of Spektus' proprietary AmyloFlex® technology to create differentiated specialty medicines from established products and brands. Building on GEBRO's successful commercialization of Diliban® in Europe, we see strong commercial potential for ActraFlex® across the Americas, Africa and Asia," said Zarvaan Merchant, CEO of Spektus Pharma.

"GEBRO brings deep expertise in pain management and a strong foundation with Diliban® in Europe. Together with Spektus' established commercialization partner network, we believe ActraFlex® has the potential to become an important global product in pain management," said Christian Kollenz, Managing Director of GEBRO Holding.

The companies will lead regulatory approvals and commercialization in their respective territories. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Spektus Pharma

Spektus Pharma Inc. is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated medicines using proprietary drug-delivery technologies. Spektus applies its formulation platforms to established active pharmaceutical ingredients and products to create differentiated therapies addressing unmet patient and market needs.

Through an established network of pharmaceutical partners, Spektus is advancing the commercialization of its portfolio across North America, Europe and international markets.

About GEBRO Holding

GEBRO Holding GmbH is an Austrian pharmaceutical company with extensive experience in the development and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products, with a particular focus on pain management and rheumatoid arthritis. Headquartered in Fieberbrunn, Austria, GEBRO operates across multiple European and international markets through own affiliates or through its partner network.

Media Contacts

Spektus Pharma Inc.



info@spektuspharma.com



www.spektuspharma.com

GEBRO Holding GmbH



pharma@gebro.com



www.gebro.com

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SOURCE Spektus Pharma