Sotera Health Appoints Richard Kyle to the Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, announced today it has appointed Richard G. Kyle as a new independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kyle will serve as a member of the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Most recently, Mr. Kyle served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Timken Company (“Timken”) (NYSE: TKR), a global manufacturer of bearings, transmissions, and industrial motion products, from May 2014 to September 2024. During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Kyle led Timken’s financial transformation and strategic diversification, including expanding its industrial motion portfolio, entering new product lines, and diversifying end markets. Prior to serving as CEO, Mr. Kyle held various senior leadership roles at Timken, including Chief Operating Officer and President of multiple business segments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kyle held leadership positions at Hubbell Incorporated and Cooper Industries. Mr. Kyle was selected to serve on Sotera Health’s Board of Directors based on his experience leading global operations, strong financial acumen, and his public company governance expertise.

“We are excited to welcome Richard to our Board of Directors,” said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotera Health. “Richard’s leadership experience as a public company CEO and his extensive experience in operations and governance will serve as tremendous assets as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Kyle continues to serve on Timken’s Board of Directors. He has also served on the Board of Directors of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) since 2015, where he is a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and serves as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

