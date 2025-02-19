SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sotera Health Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release Date

February 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 if dialing-in from the United States, or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at this link or via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health, along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on February 27th.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Jason Peterson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
IR@soterahealth.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer
kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company

Ohio Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac