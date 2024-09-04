SOPHiA GENETICS Unveils New Generation of the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference 2024

New generation of SOPHiA DDMTM integrates latest advancements in data processing and technology to deliver elevated experience and capabilities to customers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today launched the new generation of the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform. The new-gen SOPHiA DDMTM Platform offers a new architecture designed to more efficiently compute large amounts of data at-scale, while elevating customer experience with integrated access to multimodal analytics modules.

As cancer cases continue to rise across the globe, our understanding of the disease becomes more nuanced. Newer, more effective therapies are being developed each day, and data is becoming increasingly critical in diagnosis, therapy selection, and drug development. Since launching the first generation of SOPHiA DDM TM in 2015, the Platform has been at the forefront of these innovations, accelerating the practice of data driven medicine globally as a leading platform in healthcare for using data to improve patient care. Data computed daily by the Platform has surged over the years with over 1.8 million genomic profiles being analyzed on the platform, at a rate of almost 30,000 analyses per month.

As the volume and utility of data grows, SOPHiA GENETICS continues to accelerate innovation in the field of data-driven medicine by unveiling best-in-class technology and data science capabilities. The new generation SOPHiA DDM TM Platform offers a new, web-based architecture, which allows the Platform to compute and process data more efficiently by leveraging microservices as well as the newest technologies in cloud computing and GPUs from partners such as NVIDIA and Microsoft.

Faster data processing not only optimizes computing, but it also provides answers more rapidly. Customers will experience faster turnaround time from data upload to insights. In addition, more efficient data processing capabilities enable the launch of new capabilities, such as the new whole genome sequencing (WGS) application being released later this year. It also enables new capabilities in multimodal analytics, which require processing of more complex and sizeable data sets across data modalities.

Under the new generation of SOPHiA DDMTM, genomic, radiomic, and multimodal analytics capabilities will be offered in a single, integrated workspace. Customers benefit from the three analytics modules by selecting applications that best suit their needs:

Genomics: Ingests genomics FASTQ and VCF data to efficiently call, annotate, and pre-classify oncogenic or pathogenic variants.

Radiomics: Processes data from various imaging modalities (e.g., CT scans, PET-CT, MRI), segments anatomical areas of interest, and extracts radiomic features for further analysis.

Multimodal: Aggregates data from the radiomics and genomics modules, along with processed clinical, biological, and histological data, to train and verify predictive models at the individual patient level.

“As our understanding of diseases becomes even more nuanced, we need to continue to grow and adapt our solutions to be able to field this complexity with speed and accuracy. Our customers are relying on us to provide them with innovative solutions that can accelerate their workflows,” said Zhenyu Xu, Chief Scientific Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. “Our decentralized, multimodal analytics platform supports customers and helps break data silos by creating a global community where knowledge is safely and securely shared amongst users. The new generation of our SOPHiA DDMTM Platform is revolutionizing the user experience by blending our powerful AI algorithms with multimodal data to produce meaningful insights to further the field of precision medicine.”

Abhimanyu Verma, Chief Technology Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS, added, “We pride ourselves on adapting our technology to meet our customers’ needs. As the technology infrastructure at most healthcare organizations worldwide has evolved, we are thrilled to continue to provide best-in-class technology and set them up for success. This new generation of our platform will allow us the flexibility to respond quickly to our customer’s evolving needs and introduce new features faster, and more efficiently.”

