SonoThera Presents New Data at ASN Kidney Week 2025

South San Francisco, CA, November 5, 2025 – SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases by developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced it will present new data at the American Society of Nephrology’s annual meeting being held November 5-9 in Houston, Texas.

The poster presentation focuses on treating XLAS using SonoThera’s proprietary RIPPLETM ultrasound-mediated delivery (UMD) technology by delivering a full-length Col4a5 construct to the kidney. The new data demonstrates the ability of RIPPLETM to enable broad, highly targeted biodistribution of diverse payload formats without size restriction, allowing for genetic medicines that can be re-dosed, and which are safe, well-tolerated, and cost-effective.

“This new data further demonstrates the tremendous potential which ultrasound-mediated delivery of genetic medicines has in the treatment hereditary disorders such as XLAS, where presently, no approved disease modifying treatments exist. In particular, UMD’s ability to deliver full-length expressions of genes such as Col4a5 is quite promising. We look forward to presenting our results at Kidney Week 2025,” said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, CEO of SonoThera.

Session Details:

Poster Title: Ultrasound-Mediated Delivery of Nonviral Col4a5 Gene Therapy Vector in X-Linked Alport Syndrome (XLAS) Disease Model Mice and Nonhuman Primates

Poster Number: TH-PO0599

Session: Monogenic Kidney Diseases: Glomerular [PO1201-1]

Date & Time: November 6, 2025 - 10:00 AM CT to 12:00 PM CT

Presenter: Ivan Krivega, PhD, VP of Gene Therapy, SonoThera

About SonoThera™

SonoThera is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through developing the next generation of genetic medicines. Our nonviral technology is designed to overcome all prevailing limitations of genetic medicine, enabling a pipeline of products which leverages our novel capabilities. Using ultrasound-mediated delivery (UMD), we are developing a proprietary, non-invasive approach which enables broad, highly targeted biodistribution, delivery of diverse genetic payloads without size restriction, in a redosable manner designed to be safe, well-tolerated and cost-effective.

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco.

Visit us at www.sonothera.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, BlueSky and X/Twitter.

Investor Inquiries:

investors@sonothera.com

Media Inquiries:

SonoThera Corporate Communications

Elizabeth Harness, P: +1 585-435-7379, elizabeth.harness@sonothera.com

# # #