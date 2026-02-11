SUBSCRIBE
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Financial Results

February 11, 2026 | 
  • Revenue increased 22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 33% for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 compared to prior year

  • Net loss and net loss per share decreased from prior year for both the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2025

  • EBITDAS loss decreased by $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 compared to prior year

BOULDER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

"Sonoma is pleased to report another quarter of revenue growth, demonstrating continued execution of our strategic priorities," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "We are continuing to strengthen our regulatory position in both the U.S. and international markets and to broaden our distribution network. We have also strengthened our leadership and governance by welcoming a new Audit Committee Chair and a Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Product Development, as we position Sonoma for long-term global leadership in hypochlorous acid."

Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to advance its regulatory initiatives, expand distribution channels, and strengthen its organizational leadership:

  • On October 7, 2025, Sonoma announced that it had successfully registered its manufacturing facility and listed its Microcyn-based facial spray under the FDA's Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA).

  • On October 14, 2025, Sonoma announced the launch of a new HOCl wound cleanser manufactured by Sonoma for Medline Industries, LP, to be distributed into hospital systems, home healthcare and other healthcare channels across the United States.

  • On November 13, 2025, Sonoma announced that Reliefacyn® Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel has earned the National Rosacea Society (NRS) Seal of Acceptance.

  • On January 28, 2026, Sonoma announced the appointment of Vanessa Jacoby to its Board of Directors and Arturo Angel as its Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Product Development.

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $4.3 million increased by $0.7 million, or 22%, compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. Revenues in the U.S. increased 98%, primarily as a result of an increase in sales of over-the-counter products and increasing sales by new and existing distributors. Europe revenues increased 24% as a result of increased demand for our products. Revenues in Asia increased 38% and Rest of World revenues decreased 11%. Revenues from these regions tend to fluctuate when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger, but less frequent, orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs when ordering larger quantities. Latin America revenues decreased 38%, primarily due to timing of customer orders for overflow manufacturing.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Sonoma reported revenues of approximately $4.3 million and cost of revenues of $2.7 million, resulting in gross profit of $1.6 million, or 38% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.3 million, or 36% of revenue, for the same period last year. Gross margins increased by 2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 when compared to the same period last year as a result of an increase in revenue and overall product mix.

Total operating expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $2.3 million, approximately flat when compared to $2.3 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net loss before income taxes for the quarter was $0.9 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period last year. EBITDAS loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $0.6 million decreased by $0.4 million, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

Revenues of $14.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 increased by $3.5 million, or 33%, compared to $10.5 million for the same period last year. Revenues in the U.S. increased 90%, primarily as a result of an increase in sales of over-the-counter products and increasing sales by new and existing distributors. Europe revenues increased 31% as a result of increased demand for our products. Revenues in Asia increased 38% and Rest of World revenues increased 50%. Revenues from these regions tend to fluctuate when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger, but less frequent, orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs when ordering larger quantities. Latin America revenues decreased 26%, primarily due to timing of customer orders for overflow manufacturing.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Sonoma reported revenues of $14.0 million and cost of revenues of $8.8 million, resulting in gross profit of $5.2 million, or 37% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $3.9 million, or 37% of revenues, in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the nine months ended December 31, 2025 of $7.3 million increased by $0.3 million, or 5%, compared to $7.0 million during the same period last year.

Net loss before income taxes for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in the prior year. EBITDAS loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 of $1.9 million decreased by $0.9 million, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $2.8 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "aim," and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, global economic conditions, prospective tariffs or changes to trade policies, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn® and Reliefacyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ir@sonomapharma.com

Website: www.sonomapharma.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonoma-pharmaceuticals
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sonomapharma_us/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sonomapharma/

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,
2025

March 31,
2025

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,561

$

5,374

Accounts receivable, net

2,382

2,232

Inventories, net

3,703

2,915

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,351

1,915

Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount

148

212

Total current assets

12,145

12,648

Property and equipment, net

314

225

Operating lease, right of use assets

642

84

Deferred tax asset, net

458

589

Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion

-

73

Other assets

64

74

Total assets

$

13,623

$

13,693

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,646

$

953

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,111

2,224

Deferred revenue, current portion

314

641

Short-term debt

-

220

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

146

58

Total current liabilities

4,217

4,096

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

-

17

Withholding tax payable

5,465

5,142

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

509

27

Total liabilities

10,191

9,282

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025

-

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, 1,730,613 and 1,634,265 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

207,023

206,593

Accumulated deficit

(200,400

)

(197,806

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,191

)

(4,376

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,432

4,411

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,623

$

13,693

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$

4,349

$

3,564

$

13,968

$

10,534

Cost of revenues

2,699

2,294

8,734

6,597

Gross profit

1,650

1,270

5,234

3,937

Operating expenses:

Research and development

557

427

1,726

1,403

Selling, general and administrative

1,771

1,874

5,618

5,588

Total operating expenses

2,328

2,301

7,344

6,991

Loss from operations

(678

)

(1,031

)

(2,110

)

(3,054

)

Other (expense) income, net

(271

)

112

(812

)

675

Net loss before income taxes

(949

)

(919

)

(2,922

)

(2,379

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

130

(9

)

328

(302

)

Net loss

$

(819

)

$

(928

)

$

(2,594

)

$

(2,681

)

Net loss per share: basic and diluted

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.63

)

$

(1.56

)

$

(2.40

)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: basic and diluted

1,713

1,464

1,667

1,117

Other comprehensive loss:

Net loss

$

(819

)

$

(928

)

$

(2,594

)

$

(2,681

)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

174

(357

)

1,185

(1,831

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(645

)

$

(1,285

)

$

(1,409

)

$

(4,512

)

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss:

GAAP operating loss as reported

$

(678

)

$

(1,031

)

$

(2,110

)

$

(3,054

)

Non-cash adjustments:

Stock-based compensation

24

13

120

134

Depreciation

34

33

106

107

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss

$

(620

)

$

(985

)

$

(1,884

)

$

(2,813

)

(2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses:

GAAP net loss as reported

$

(819

)

$

(928

)

$

(2,594

)

$

(2,681

)

Non-cash adjustments:

Stock-based compensation

24

13

120

134

Non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses and other (income) and expense

292

(3

)

1,278

(405

)

)Income taxes expense (benefit)

(130

)

9

(328

)

302

Depreciation

34

33

106

107

Non-GAAP loss minus non-cash expenses

$

(599

)

$

(876

)

$

(1,418

)

$

(2,543

)

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

GAAP operating expenses as reported

$

2,328

$

2,301

$

7,344

$

6,991

Non-cash adjustments:

Stock-based compensation

(24

)

(13

)

(120

)

(134

)

Depreciation

(34

)

(33

)

(106

)

(107

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

$

2,270

$

2,255

$

7,118

$

6,750

(1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(2)

Net income (loss) minus non-cash and one time expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgiveness of PPP loan and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(3)

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table presents the company's disaggregated product revenues by geographic region:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

United States

$

1,218,000

$

614,000

$

3,672,000

$

1,930,000

Europe

1,560,000

1,257,000

5,179,000

3,943,000

Asia

800,000

579,000

2,519,000

1,832,000

Latin America

518,000

829,000

1,614,000

2,174,000

Rest of the World

253,000

285,000

984,000

655,000

Total

$

4,349,000

$

3,564,000

$

13,968,000

$

10,534,000

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



