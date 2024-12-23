SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

December 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, NJ, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website.

As part of the CEO Corner segment, Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet, highlighted the Company’s key accomplishments for calendar year 2024 and the targeted value-driving milestones in calendar year 2025.

The CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company’s website here. Segments on the CEO Corner platform will be accessible on the Company’s website (www.sonnetbio.com) for 90 days.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and “hitch-hikes” on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet’s FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Investor Relations Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
SONN@jtcir.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Pipeline
Merck Axes Two Cancer Candidates After Disappointing Late-Stage Results
December 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Complete response letters
J&J’s FDA Bid for Subcutaneous Rybrevant Falls Short
December 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver organ and pills. World hepatitis day. National liver health awareness month. Liver transplantation, donation background. Save patient life in hospital with liver transplant
Postmarket research
Intercept’s Troubled Drug Ocaliva Linked to ‘Serious Liver Injury’: FDA
December 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac