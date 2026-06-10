SONEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES DATA FROM LARGEST-EVER U.S. STUDY PROVING ULTRAGUIDECTR™ DELIVERS COMPELLING RESULTS FOR CARPAL TUNNEL PATIENTS

Real-world outcomes data confirm the safety and efficacy of ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release to treat CTS in routine clinical practice, including simultaneous bilateral procedures

EAGAN, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonex Health , Inc. (Sonex Health) and The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures today announced publication of six-month data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release (UGCTR) using UltraGuideCTR™. The study, published in the Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online, represents the largest prospective evaluation of UGCTR to date.

The MISSION registry (Post-Market RegIStry of the Patient Experience when uSing UltraGuIdeCTR fOr Carpal TuNnel Release) is a prospective, multicenter study that is collecting real-world outcomes of patients suffering from CTS who are treated with a UGCTR procedure using Sonex Health's commercially available device, UltraGuideCTR, endoscopic carpal tunnel release (ECTR), or open carpal tunnel release (OCTR) in routine clinical practice in the United States. The goal of the MISSION registry is to compare symptom relief, functional outcomes, pain, quality of life, and patient satisfaction among the different procedural approaches to treat carpal tunnel syndrome.

The UGCTR data at six months includes 887 patients and 1,082 hands treated with UltraGuideCTR across 22 sites in the U.S. In this largest-ever prospective study of carpal tunnel release performed in the U.S., authors found that patients treated with UGCTR experienced rapid improvement in symptoms and function, and high patient satisfaction through six months. The study also demonstrates the ability to simultaneously treat both hands of patients suffering from bilateral CTS as part of a single procedure in routine clinical practice.

"This paper is significant because the results demonstrate real-world, patient-reported experiences across the largest set of CTS patients in a single study, establishing a new benchmark for safety, efficacy and patient outcomes in carpal tunnel release procedures," said Dr. Victor Marwin, an orthopedic hand surgeon with Bluegrass Orthopaedics in Lexington, Ky., and principal investigator for MISSION.

Key takeaways from the patients treated with UGCTR include:

Symptoms, function and pain rapidly improved and remained significantly improved compared to baseline at six months.

The median time to resume normal activities was three days and the time to return to work was four days.

At six months, patient satisfaction among all treated hands was 89.9%.

82.1% of procedures were performed using only local anesthesia (i.e. wide awake local anesthesia no tourniquet – WALANT).

Procedures were performed through a small wrist incision (mean 5 mm) that did not require sutures (90% suture-free closure).

22% of patients underwent simultaneous bilateral procedures, with clinical outcomes comparable to those reported for unilateral procedures.

No intraoperative complications or serious adverse events were reported.

Authors noted: "The findings of this study have practical implications for patients, providers, and healthcare systems. For patients, the short recovery period and early return to work observed after UGCTR may lessen the financial impact of time away from employment, which is particularly relevant given that nearly two-thirds of the cohort were employed at the time of treatment. The improvements in quality of life, high satisfaction rates, and low risk of complications further indicate that the UGCTR procedure provided patient-centered benefits. From a healthcare system perspective, techniques that enable rapid functional recovery without compromising safety may reduce overall healthcare expenditures given the CTS-related healthcare costs of over $2 billion annually in the U.S."

"These findings reinforce Sonex Health's commitment to advancing ultrasound-guided solutions that improve safety, accelerate recovery and enhance the patient experience," said Sonex Health President and CEO Bob Paulson. "This compelling real-world outcomes data also supports the use of UGCTR in routine clinical practice to simultaneously treat both hands of patients diagnosed with bilateral CTS, which is common in this patient population."

This published data will further strengthen the UGCTR evidence base, adding to 18 peer-reviewed publications representing more than 1,400 patients and 2,000 hands. This includes studies comparing UGCTR to OCTR and UGCTR to ECTR. UGCTR data demonstrates clear patient advantages over the other two procedures, including higher use of local anesthesia (WALANT) only, smaller incisions, more suture-free closure, lower opioid use, less wound pain and sensitivity, and higher overall procedural and wound satisfaction. Collectively, these peer-reviewed publications will be used to inform and educate physicians, patients and payors about the benefits of UGCTR.

ABOUT SONEX HEALTH AND THE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED ULTRASOUND GUIDED PROCEDURES

Sonex Health, Inc. is empowering physicians with ultrasound-guided solutions that transform the patient experience. As the leader in ultrasound-guided surgery, Sonex Health is dedicated to pioneering innovative therapies and skill-enhancement solutions that improve patient safety, decrease invasiveness, and reduce the cost of care, supported by robust clinical research and world-class professional education and training. The company holds 62 issued or pending U.S. and international patents covering its current and future products and procedures.

The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures was founded in 2018 to support the Sonex Health mission and clinical excellence, and is focused on innovation supported by robust clinical research and world-class professional education and training that transforms the treatment experience for patients, providers and payors. The Institute has trained more than 900 physicians over the past four years.

For information about Sonex Health, UltraGuideCTR, and UltraGuideTFR, visit www.sonexhealth.com. For more information about the Institute, visit www.sonexhealth.com/educational-institute.

Contact:



Shelli Lissick



shelli@bellmontpartners.com



651-276-6922

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SOURCE Sonex Health