Solventum Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reported sales increased 0.7%; organic sales increased 2.7%

Expects full year organic sales growth to be at the high end of +2.0% to +3.0% range

Increases full year adjusted earnings per share outlook to $5.98 to $6.08

Announces 4-year 'Transform for the Future' initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sales increased 0.7% to $2.1 billion; up 2.7% on an organic basis

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.22; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.50

Operating cash flow of $75 million; free cash flow of ($22) million

"Our solid third quarter results and increased full-year 2025 guidance demonstrate we are delivering on our commitments and clearly progressing towards achieving our long-range plan," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "Our underlying momentum, combined with the deliberate steps we are taking to accelerate growth and optimize our business, gives us even more confidence that we will drive long-term sustainable growth and significant value creation."

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results



Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share



amounts) 2025



2024



Year over year



change



2025



2024



Year over year



change Net sales $ 2,096



$ 2,082



0.7 %



$ 6,327



$ 6,179



2.4 % Selling, general and administrative



expenses $ 780



$ 701



11.3 %



$ 2,321



$ 1,998



16.2 % Research and development



expenses $ 183



$ 189



(3.2) %



$ 564



$ 576



(2.1) % Operating income margin 80.6 %



13.2 %



6,740 bps



32.5 %



14.6 %



1,790 bps Adjusted operating income margin1 20.6 %



22.8 %



(220) bps



20.7 %



22.5 %



(180) bps Net income $ 1,266



$ 122



937.7 %



$ 1,493



$ 448



233.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 7.22



$ 0.70



931.4 %



$ 8.53



$ 2.58



230.6 % Adjusted diluted earnings per



share1 $ 1.50



$ 1.64



(8.5) %



$ 4.53



$ 5.28



(14.2) % Net cash provided by operating



activities $ 75



$ 169



(55.6) %



$ 274



$ 966



(71.6) % Free cash flow1 $ (22)



$ 76



(128.9) %



$ (42)



$ 713



(105.9) %

Organic sales growth in the quarter reflects positive performance from all segments, primarily driven by the Dental Solutions and Health Information Systems ("HIS") segments.

GAAP and adjusted operating income margin declined due to the impact of incremental tariffs resulting in lower gross margins, and an increase in operating expenses related to public company stand-up costs and growth investments.

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information.

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Third Quarter*







Three months ended



September 30,



Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions)



2025



2024



Reported



Growth



Currency



Impact



Constant



Currency2



Other3



Organic



Growth Advanced Wound Care



$ 485



$ 468



3.5 %



0.8 %



2.7 %



— %



2.7 % Infection Prevention and



Surgical Solutions



722



713



1.2



1.1



0.1



—



— MedSurg



1,206



1,182



2.1



1.0



1.1



—



1.1 Dental Solutions



340



313



8.4



1.9



6.5



—



6.5 Health Information Systems



345



326



5.9



0.3



5.6



—



5.6 Total business segment



net sales



1,891



1,821







































Purification and Filtration



128



180



(28.7)



3.4



(32.1)



(38.5)



6.4 All Other4



77



81



(5.4)



0.4



(5.8)



—



(5.8) Total Company



$ 2,096



$ 2,082



0.7 %



1.1 %



(0.4) %



(3.1) %



2.7 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.



2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation.



3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Divestiture represents lost sales from the Company's Purification and Filtration business that was sold in September 2025.



4 All Other includes the drinking water business, which was previously reported within the Purification and Filtration, and sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at Spin-Off, which were historically included in Corporate and Unallocated.

Transform for the Future



Solventum has launched 'Transform for the Future', a new multiyear global initiative (the "Program") to further accelerate its long-term growth strategy and strengthen its position in a rapidly changing healthcare environment. Designed to reshape the Company's cost structure, enhance operational efficiency and fuel innovation for profitable growth — to deliver greater value for customers and patients worldwide. Once fully implemented, the Program is expected to generate approximately $500 million in annual cost savings, with a portion of the savings reinvested in strategic growth initiatives. The Company anticipates cumulative pretax costs related to the Program will be approximately $500 million.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance



Solventum is updating its full year 2025 guidance as follows:

Increased organic sales growth range to the high end of the +2.0% to +3.0% range (high end of the +2.5% to +3.5% excluding ~50 bps of SKU exit impact);

Increased adjusted EPS range to $5.98 to $6.08; from prior range of $5.88 to $6.03

Revised free cash flow to a range of $150M to $250M to reflect the impact of Purification and Filtration divestiture costs.

Note: Full year 2025 guidance includes results of the Purification & Filtration segment for the period we owned the business. The sale transaction closed on September 1, 2025.

Organic sales, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow amounts included in Solventum's full-year guidance are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.

Please note Solventum's Q1 2024 results were reported on a carve-out basis.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking information about Solventum's financial results and estimates and business prospects, including guidance for 2025, that contain or incorporate by reference statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements are the following: (1) the effects of, and changes in, worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions, natural disasters, war, public health crises, and other events beyond Solventum's control; (2) operational execution risks; (3) damage to Solventum's reputation or its brands; (4) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events, including the divestiture of our Purification and Filtration business; (5) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (6) Solventum's ability to access the capital and credit markets and changes in Solventum's credit ratings; (7) exposure to interest rate and currency risks; (8) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (9) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (10) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (11) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (12) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (13) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions, and disruptive factors; (14) legal and regulatory proceedings and legal compliance risks (including third-party risks) with regards to antitrust, FCPA and other anti-bribery laws, environmental laws, anti-kickback and false claims laws, privacy laws, product liability claims, tax laws, and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which Solventum operates; (15) potential liabilities related to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as "PFAS"; (16) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; (17) risks associated with product liability claims; (18) climate change and measures to address climate change; (19) security breaches and other disruptions to information technology infrastructure; (20) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect, or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights; (21) pension and postretirement obligation liabilities; (22) any failure by 3M Company ("3M") to perform any of its obligations under the various separation agreements entered into in connection with the separation of Solventum from 3M (the "Spin-Off"); (23) any failure to realize the expected benefits of the Spin-Off; (24) a determination by the IRS or other tax authorities that the Spin-Off or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (25) financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Spin-Off and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (26) the risk that incremental costs of operating on a standalone basis (including the loss of synergies), costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Spin-Off will exceed Solventum's estimates; and (27) the impact of the Spin-Off on Solventum's businesses and the risk that the Spin-Off may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Solventum's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list is not exhaustive or necessarily set forth in the order of importance. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Solventum's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q3 2025 financial statements and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum



At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME* (Dollars in millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended September



30,



Nine months ended September



30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 Net sales of product



$ 1,594



$ 1,608



$ 4,859



$ 4,766 Net sales of software and rentals



502



474



1,468



1,413 Total net sales



2,096



2,082



6,327



6,179 Cost of product



847



793



2,547



2,341 Cost of software and rentals



114



124



356



364 Gross profit



1,135



1,165



3,424



3,474 Selling, general and administrative expenses



780



701



2,321



1,998 Research and development expenses



183



189



564



576 Gain on sale of business



(1,518)



—



(1,518)



— Operating income



1,690



275



2,057



900 Interest expense, net



89



107



296



260 Loss on debt extinguishment, net



82



—



82



— Other expense (income), net



5



1



24



48 Income before income taxes



1,514



167



1,655



592 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



248



45



162



144 Net Income



$ 1,266



$ 122



$ 1,493



$ 448



































Earnings per share:































Basic earnings per share



$ 7.26



$ 0.70



$ 8.58



$ 2.59 Diluted earnings per share



7.22



0.70



8.53



2.58 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:































Basic



174.3



173.4



174.0



173.1 Diluted



175.4



173.9



175.1



173.4





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS* (Dollars in millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)







September 30,



December 31,







2025



2024 Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,642



$ 762 Accounts receivable — net of allowances of $86 and $86



1,019



1,044 Due from related parties



157



185 Inventories















Finished goods



625



539 Work in process



191



190 Raw materials and supplies



233



236 Total inventories



1,049



965 Other current assets



540



293 Total current assets



4,407



3,249 Property, plant and equipment — net



1,336



1,622 Goodwill



5,260



6,377 Intangible assets — net



2,223



2,544 Other assets



747



665 Total assets



$ 13,973



$ 14,457 Liabilities















Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt



$ —



$ 200 Accounts payable



669



618 Due to related parties



464



272 Unearned revenue



576



572 Other current liabilities



1,229



1,041 Total current liabilities



2,938



2,703 Long-term debt



5,137



7,810 Pension and postretirement benefits



306



350 Deferred income taxes



169



225 Other liabilities



437



410 Total liabilities



$ 8,987



$ 11,498



















Equity















Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized



$ 2



$ 2 Shares issued and outstanding - September 30, 2025: 173,439,525















Shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2024: 172,785,606















Additional paid-in capital



3,854



3,771 Retained earnings



1,734



242 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(604)



(1,056) Total equity



4,986



2,959 Total liabilities and equity



$ 13,973



$ 14,457





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS* (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)







Nine months ended September



30,







2025



2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities















Net income



$ 1,493



$ 448 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



372



405 Pension and postretirement benefit expense



49



30 Stock-based compensation expense



124



87 Gain on sale of business



(1,518)



— Purification and Filtration transaction costs



(86)



— Deferred income taxes



(47)



(93) Changes in assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



36



14 Due from related parties



37



200 Inventories



(134)



(99) Accounts payable



74



200 Due to related parties



18



(321) Accrued compensation



(9)



53 All other operating activities — net



(135)



42 Net cash provided by operating activities



274



966



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(316)



(253) Proceeds from sale of business



3,870



— Other — net



(12)



— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



3,542



(253)



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities















Repayment of debt



(2,970)



(200) Net transfers to 3M



(21)



(8,247) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs



—



8,303 Other — net



49



8 Net cash used in financing activities



(2,942)



(136)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



6



1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



880



578 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



762



194 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$ 1,642



$ 772





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation SALES CHANGE ANALYSIS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Segment and Total Company Net Sales for the First Nine Months*







Nine months ended September



30,



Increase/(Decrease)







2025



2024



Reported



Growth



Currency



Impact



Constant



Currency2



Other3



Organic Growth Advanced Wound Care



$ 1,400



$ 1,369



2.2 %



0.2 %



2.0 %



(0.1) %



2.1 % Infection Prevention and



Surgical Solutions



2,182



2,093



4.2



0.1



4.1



(0.5)



4.6 MedSurg



3,581



3,463



3.4



0.1



3.3



(0.3)



3.6 Dental Solutions



1,006



979



2.8



0.5



2.3



(0.3)



2.5 Health Information Systems



1,012



971



4.3



0.1



4.2



—



4.2 Total business segment



net sales



5,600



5,413







































Purification and Filtration



497



532



(6.6)



1.0



(7.6)



(13.1)



5.5 All Other4



230



234



(2.0)



0.1



(2.1)



5.6



(7.6) Total Company



$ 6,327



$ 6,179



2.4 %



0.2 %



2.2 %



(1.1) %



3.2 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.



2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation.



3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Acquisitions include non-healthcare related supply agreements that conveyed from 3M to the Company at Spin-Off and sales from new supply agreements with 3M that commenced at Spin-Off. Divestiture impacts include certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the Spin-Off and lost sales from the Company's Purification and Filtration business that was sold in September 2025.



4 All Other includes the drinking water business, which was previously reported within the Purification and Filtration, and sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at Spin-Off, which were historically included in Corporate and Unallocated.

Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries



BUSINESS SEGMENTS – (CONTINUED)*



(Unaudited)

The Company's operating activities are primarily managed through three segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, and Health Information Systems.

MedSurg provides: advanced wound care products such as negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings and advanced skin care; and infection prevention and surgical solutions products, such as I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, medical tapes and wraps, stethoscopes, medical electrodes, and medical technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM").









Dental Solutions provides dental and orthodontic products, including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents that span the "life of the tooth," including products designed for preventative dental care, direct and indirect restoration, and broad orthodontic needs.









Health Information Systems provides healthcare systems with software solutions – including computer-assisted physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech recognition, and data visualization platforms.

Purification and Filtration includes filters and membranes for biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, as well as microelectronics and food and beverage.

All Other includes the drinking water business, which was previously reported within the Purification and Filtration business segment. The drinking water business results have been reclassified for comparability within All Other for all historical periods. All Other also includes sales and cost of sales related to our supply agreements with 3M and other supply agreements assumed by the Company at Spin-Off related to legacy 3M businesses, which were historically included in Corporate and Unallocated

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*































Three months ended September 30, 2025



Three months ended September 30, 2024











(Dollars in millions)



Net Sales



Operating



Income



Operating



Margin %



Net Sales



Operating



Income



Operating



Margin % Advanced Wound Care



$ 485



















$ 468















Infection Prevention and Surgical



Solutions



722



















713















MedSurg



1,206



$ 203



16.8 %



1,182



$ 243



20.6 % Dental Solutions



340



87



25.7



313



74



23.6 Health Information Systems



345



134



38.8



326



105



32.2 Total reportable segment net



sales and operating income



1,891



424











1,821



422







Purification and Filtration



128



26



20.1



180



19



10.6 All Other



77



12



15.6



81



5



6.2 Amortization Expense











(77)



















(88)







Corporate and Unallocated











1,305



















(83)







Total Company



$ 2,096



$ 1,690



80.6 %



$ 2,082



$ 275



13.2 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries BUSINESS SEGMENTS – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*































Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Nine months ended September 30, 2024











(Dollars in millions)



Net Sales



Operating



Income



Operating



Margin %



Net Sales



Operating



Income



Operating



Margin % Advanced Wound Care



$ 1,400



















$ 1,369















Infection Prevention and Surgical



Solutions



2,182



















2,093















MedSurg



3,581



$ 619



17.3 %



3,463



$ 678



19.6 % Dental Solutions



1,006



262



26.1



979



277



28.3 Health Information Systems



1,012



363



35.8



971



317



32.6 Total reportable segment net



sales and operating income



5,600



1,244











5,413



1,272







Purification and Filtration



497



96



19.3



532



62



11.7 All Other



230



31



13.5



234



24



10.3 Amortization Expense











(235)



















(261)







Corporate and Unallocated











921



















(197)







Total Company



$ 6,327



$ 2,057



32.5 %



$ 6,179



$ 900



14.6 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION



NON-GAAP MEASURES



(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, (2) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (3) free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, and gain on sale of businesses. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, legal entity restructuring costs, separation-related impacts due to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business, gain on sale of businesses, and loss on debt extinguishment, net. The company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the company evaluates the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)







Three months ended September 30, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per



share amounts)



Net sales



Cost of



Sales5



Gross



Margin %



Operating



Expenses6



Operating



Income



Operating



Income



Margin %



Non-Operating



Expense



(Income),



net7



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



Attributable



to



Solventum



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP



$ 2,096



$ 961



54.2 %



$ 963



$ 1,690



80.6 %



$ 176



$ 1,514



$ 1,266



$ 7.22



16.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:















































































Amortization of acquisition-



related intangible assets



—



—



—



(77)



77



3.7



—



77



65



0.37







Restructuring costs (a)



—



2



(0.1)



(4)



2



0.1



—



2



1



—







3M spin-off and separation-



related costs (b)



—



(37)



1.8



(123)



160



7.6



—



160



123



0.71







Certain litigation-related



costs (d)



—



—



—



(2)



2



0.1



—



2



2



0.01







Purification and Filtration



separation-related (e)



—



—



—



(18)



18



0.9



—



18



15



0.09







Gain on sale of business(f)



—



—



—



—



(1,518)



(72.3)



—



(1,518)



(1,271)



(7.25)







Loss on debt



extinguishment, net(g)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(82)



82



62



0.35







Non-GAAP



$ 2,096



$ 926



55.8 %



$ 739



$ 431



20.6 %



$ 94



$ 337



$ 263



$ 1.50



21.8 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.









Three months ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except



per share amounts)



Net sales



Cost of



Sales5



Gross



Margin %



Operating



Expenses6



Operating



Income



Operating



Income



Margin %



Non-



Operating



Expense



(Income),



net7



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



Attributable



to



Solventum



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP



$ 2,082



$ 917



56.0 %



$ 890



$ 275



13.2 %



$ 108



$ 167



$ 122



$ 0.70



26.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:















































































Amortization of



acquisition-related



intangible assets











—



—



(88)



88



4.2



—



88



73



0.42







Restructuring costs (a)











(1)



—



—



1



0.1



—



1



1



0.01







3M spin-off and



separation-related



costs (b)











(27)



1.3



(84)



111



5.3



—



111



85



0.49







Legal entity



restructuring (c)











—



—



—



—



—



—



—



4



0.02







Non-GAAP



$ 2,082



$ 889



57.3 %



$ 718



$ 475



22.8 %



$ 108



$ 367



$ 285



$ 1.64



22.3 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) Severance, asset write-offs and related charges associated with certain restructuring programs. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M. (c) Reflects the tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M. (d) Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters. (e) Costs related to the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business, primarily information technology-related. (f) Gain on sale of the Purification and Filtration business, net of applicable tax impacts. (g) Premium paid and related expenses incurred in connection with tender of debt, net of gains from related interest rate hedging contracts.





5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales.



6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses.



7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)







Nine months ended September 30, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except per



share amounts)



Net sales



Cost of



Sales5



Gross



Margin %



Operating



Expenses6



Operating



Income



Operating



Income



Margin %



Non-



Operating



Expense



(Income),



net7



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



Attributable



to



Solventum



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP



$ 6,327



$ 2,903



54.1 %



$ 2,885



$ 2,057



32.5 %



$ 402



$ 1,655



$ 1,493



$ 8.53



9.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:















































































Amortization of acquisition-



related intangible assets



—



—



—



(235)



235



3.7



—



235



199



1.14







Restructuring costs (a)



—



(9)



0.1



(19)



28



0.4



—



28



21



0.12







3M spin-off and separation-



related costs (b)



—



(98)



1.5



(335)



433



6.8



—



433



333



1.90







Certain litigation-related



costs (d)



—



—



—



(29)



29



0.5



—



29



22



0.13







Purification and Filtration



separation-related (e)



—



—



—



(49)



49



0.8



—



49



39



0.22







Gain on sale of business(f)



—



—



—



—



(1,518)



(24.0)



—



(1,518)



(1,374)



(7.85)







Loss on debt extinguishment,



net(g)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(82)



82



62



0.35







Non-GAAP



$ 6,327



$ 2,796



55.8 %



$ 2,218



$ 1,312



20.7 %



$ 320



$ 992



$ 794



$ 4.53



20.0 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.









Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except



per share amounts)



Net sales



Cost of



Sales5



Gross



Margin %



Operating



Expenses6



Operating



Income



Operating



Income



Margin %



Non-



Operating



Expense



(Income),



net7



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



Attributable



to



Solventum



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP



$ 6,179



$ 2,705



56.2 %



$ 2,574



$ 900



14.6 %



$ 308



$ 592



$ 448



$ 2.58



24.3 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:















































































Amortization of



acquisition-related



intangible assets



—



—



—



(261)



261



4.2



—



261



218



1.26







Restructuring costs (a)



—



(5)



0.1



(8)



13



0.2



—



13



9



0.06







3M spin-off and



separation-related



costs (b)



—



(48)



0.8



(167)



215



3.5



(38)



253



205



1.18







Legal entity



restructuring (c)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



35



0.20







Non-GAAP



$ 6,179



$ 2,652



57.1 %



$ 2,138



$ 1,389



22.5 %



$ 270



$ 1,119



$ 915



$ 5.28



18.2 %





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) Severance, asset write-offs and related charges associated with certain restructuring programs. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M. (c) Reflects the tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M. (d) Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters. (e) Costs related to the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business, including legal, finance and tax advisory, and information technology-related. (f) Gain on sale of the Purification and Filtration business, net of applicable tax impacts. (g) Premium paid and related expenses incurred in connection with tender of debt, net of gains from related interest rate hedging contracts.





5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales.



6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses.



7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION



NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)*



(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)



Three months ended September



30,



Nine months ended September



30, Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories



2025



2024



2025



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 75



$ 169



$ 274



$ 966 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



3,766



(93)



3,542



(253) Net cash used in financing activities



(2,693)



(202)



(2,942)



(136)



































Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)































Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 75



$ 169



$ 274



$ 966 Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(97)



(93)



(316)



(253) Free cash flow



(22)



76



(42)



713





*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

