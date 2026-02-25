Solve M.E. Funds GLP-1 and Immune Target Studies to Accelerate ME/CFS and Long Covid Breakthroughs

The Solve ME/CFS Catalyst Award-winning studies will fast-track clinical and immunological studies aimed at delivering new treatment strategies and diagnostic insights for ME/CFS and Long Covid, conditions still lacking FDA-approved therapies.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve M.E. is proud to support two pioneering studies through its ME/CFS Catalyst Awards. The first, led by Professor Carmen Scheibenbogen (Institute of Medical Immunology, Charité), investigates whether semaglutide—a GLP-1 receptor agonist—can improve symptoms and quality of life for people with ME/CFS who are receiving treatment for being overweight. The second, led by Professors Liisa Selin, MD, PhD, (Professor, Dept of Pathology, University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School), Roshan Kumar, PhD (Executive Director, Head of Translational Medicine at HiFiBiO Therapeutics), and Ayano Kohlgruber, PhD (Assistant Professor at Boston Children's Hospital), aims to identify the specific proteins that trigger dysfunctional immune responses in ME/CFS and Long Covid, paving the way for new diagnostic tools and targeted treatments.

Solve M.E. is a national nonprofit dedicated to making ME/CFS, Long Covid, and associated conditions widely understood, diagnosable, and treatable. Solve invests in translational research essential to turning biological discoveries into real-world therapies. Its ME/CFS Catalyst Awards provide strategic support to help existing studies reach key milestones such as publication, translation to clinical application, or advancement to the next phase of investigation.

Awarded Studies (February 2026):

Effect of Semaglutide on ME/CFS Symptoms



Led by Professor Carmen Scheibenbogen, this study will evaluate whether semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, can reduce symptoms and improve quality of life for people with ME/CFS who are receiving treatment for being overweight. The research will also try to identify biomarkers to predict which patients may benefit most and ensure patient involvement throughout the project.







Discovery of Target Antigens for Dysfunctional T Cells in ME/CFS and Long COVID



Dr. Liisa Selin, Dr. Roshan Kumar, and Dr. Ayano Kohlgruber will identify the specific proteins that trigger dysfunctional immune responses in ME/CFS and Long Covid. Their work could reveal new biomarkers and treatment targets and will create valuable resources for future research.

"Solve M.E. is committed to putting patients at the center of scientific progress. These Catalyst Award-winning studies not only push the boundaries of ME/CFS research but also ensure that patient voices guide every step. We believe these projects will bring us closer to answers, hope, and better lives for people affected by ME/CFS and Long Covid," said Emily Taylor, President and CEO at Solve M.E.

Solve will host both Dr. Scheibenbogen and Dr. Selin for free educational webinars in which they will discuss their award-winning studies. Sign up for "GLP-1 Drugs to Reduce Symptoms in People with ME/CFS and Identify Disease Subgroups" with Dr. Scheibenbogen on April 16 here. Sign up for "The Discovery of Target Antigens for Dysfunctional T Cells in ME/CFS and Long COVID" with Dr. Selin on April 28 here.

About Solve M.E.: The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization advancing critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid, and other infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses (IACCIs). For more information, visit https://solvecfs.org.

