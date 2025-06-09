SOLVE FSHD and Modalis Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop an Innovative CRISPR-Based Epigenome Editing Treatment for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & TOKYO & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE FSHD, a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to accelerating treatments for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (TSE 4883; “Modalis”), a CRISPR-based epigenome editing therapeutics company focused on rare genetic diseases, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop an innovative therapy for FSHD, a debilitating muscular disorder affecting approximately 1 million individuals worldwide. The novel therapy leverages Modalis’s proprietary CRISPR-GNDM® (Guide Nucleotide-Directed Modulation) technology, which can dynamically modulate gene expression without introducing double-strand DNA breaks.

SOLVE FSHD will provide strategic funding to support the development of Modalis’s MDL-103 program. MDL-103 is an innovative therapeutic solution that continuously suppresses the expression of the DUX4 gene, the toxic disease-causing gene for FSHD, which becomes abnormally activated due to epigenetic changes in the D4Z4 repeat region on chromosome 4. MDL-103 is designed to have durable activity over long periods of time under the control of a strong, muscle-specific promoter, and is delivered to the muscles of patients using a muscle-tropic AAV delivery system. Modalis’s CRISPR-GNDM® technology has the potential to transform the treatment of FSHD by epigenetically silencing the expression of DUX4.

“SOLVE FSHD is pleased to partner with Modalis and to add them to our diverse portfolio of collaborators that are advancing potential therapies for FSHD,” stated Eva Chin, Executive Director of SOLVE FSHD. “SOLVE FSHD identified Modalis as a company committed to finding a cure for this debilitating condition. We were impressed by their unique approach to targeting the epigenetic cause of FSHD, using a platform technology that has shown promise in other neuromuscular diseases. We believe that the support from SOLVE FSHD will allow Modalis to accelerate the advancement of MDL-103 into clinical trials.”

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with SOLVE FSHD and greatly appreciate the invaluable support for the development of MDL-103,” said Haru Morita, CEO of Modalis. “This strategic collaboration is a strong validation of Modalis’s CRISPR-GNDM® technology and our MDL-103 program. As a pioneer in this technology, we have demonstrated promising long-term drug efficacy in mouse models, shown durable target engagement and safety in non-human primates, and exhibited excellent biodistribution in neuromuscular disorders. We believe that MDL-103, which incorporates CRISPR-GNDM® technology with a muscle tropic AAV delivery system, has significant potential as a breakthrough treatment for FSHD.”

About SOLVE FSHD

SOLVE FSHD is a venture philanthropic organization established to catalyze innovation and accelerate key research in finding a cure for FSHD. Established by renowned Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chip Wilson, the Wilson family has committed $100 million to kick-start funding into projects that support the organizations’ mission to solve FSHD by 2027. The goal of SOLVE FSHD is to find a solution that can slow down or stop muscle degeneration, increase muscle regeneration and strength, and improve the quality of life for those living with FSHD, visit https://www.solvefshd.com.

About Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Modalis was founded in 2016 and conducts research and development activities in Massachusetts, USA. Modalis is a pioneering leader in the field of epigenetic medicine. Modalis develops therapeutics for patients suffering from serious genetic disorders such as neuromuscular diseases, CNS diseases, and cardiomyopathies. Modalis’s proprietary CRISPR-GNDM® technology is capable of specifically up or down modulating the expression of disease-relevant genes without introducing double-strand DNA breaks. For more information, visit https://www.modalistx.com/en/.

