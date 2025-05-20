Solmetex(R) Introduces NEW Sterisil(R) R2A with FASTRead(TM)

EPA regulations and CDC guidelines call for dental offices to meet the established safe drinking water standard for water used during routine dental procedures. The established "gold standard" test for determining water safety - the R2A laboratory test, is now available with an early notification feature. This new premium feature is now included with every Sterisil® R2A Waterline Test at no additional charge. Currently available R2A tests provide results within 5-7 days, requiring dental practices to wait, not knowing if they have potentially unsafe water in the dental chair. Sterisil® R2A with FASTRead gives dental offices immediate notification if their water sample exceeds the safe water threshold within 24 hours* of the testing process.

This innovation is supported by recent studies that show the majority of water samples submitted to R2A labs which fail to meet the safety standard, fail rapidly, often within the first 24 hours. "These are the ‘fast failures'" said Scott Snyder, Chief Marketing Officer at Solmetex. "So instead of waiting 5-7 days, we're adding an early step and taking a "fast read" of all samples at 24 hours*. This enables us to provide early notification to the dental office if the sample already exceeds the EPA standard. This now enables offices to take corrective action immediately, days sooner than the current industry standard."

"We recognize the challenges and costs that dental practices face while waiting for results or, in some cases, having to temporarily close an operatory" said Gene Dorff, CEO at Solmetex. "As experts in dental water for over 30 years, our goal is to provide the best products and support to ensure that practices can take remedial action when necessary and continue to deliver safe and effective dental care to their patients. We feel that providing Sterisil with FASTRead, at no additional cost, is just the right thing to do."

The new Sterisil® R2A with FASTRead enables dental practices to take corrective action and get a head start on treating potentially unsafe waterlines. Practices will receive a personalized phone call with early notification and support if their sample indicates potential failure. Sterisil R2A with FASTREAD is powered by DentiSafe, Dentistry's only EPA certified Lab. "The technology and process we developed with FASTRead is a major step forward in keeping patients and staff safe from preventable infections. I'm thrilled that Solmetex and Sterisil are partnering with us to bring this innovation to dentistry." said J. Michael Puckett, DDS, Founder of DentiSafe.

For information on waterline products and support, contact Solmetex at 800-216-5505 or visit www.solmetex.com

*Early notification within 24 hours of receipt of sample. Not all test failures can be identified within 24 hours. Final test results available in 5-7 days on the My Solutions Center portal.

About Solmetex

Solmetex has been a trusted leader in dental water solutions for over 30 years, dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of water safety in dental practices. Our Solmetex®, Sterisil® and DryShield® brands provide Dentistry's only complete end-to-end solution for water safety. Our focus on patient and practice safety has made us the preferred choice for dental offices throughout North America.

