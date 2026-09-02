Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, and Gabriel Books, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 3:55 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available by clicking here

2026 Citi Biopharma Back to School Conference

Mr. Cumbo and Dr. Brooks will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available by clicking here

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Mr. Cumbo will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available by clicking here





Each fireside chat webcast will also be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website. Webcast replays will be archived for 90 days on the Events page.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Solid Biosciences and X at @Solid_Bio.

Investor Contact:

Nicole Anderson

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Solid Biosciences Inc.

investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:

Amir Khan

Corporate Affairs Practice

Syneos Health

amir.khan@Syneoshealth.com

(347) 249-0230