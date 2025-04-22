SUBSCRIBE
SMSbiotech Establishes a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense

April 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN MARCOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMSbiotech, Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD). This is the first CRADA agreement for SMSbiotech, and it represents a significant milestone in the company's efforts to address critical military and civilian medical challenges that have existed for over a century.



Under this agreement, SMSbiotech and USAMRICD will conduct joint research focused on evaluating the efficacy of SMS cells in mitigating sulfur mustard-induced pulmonary morbidities. Sulfur mustard, a chemical warfare agent, causes severe and long-lasting respiratory damage, underscoring the urgent need for effective countermeasures.

“This CRADA represents a pivotal opportunity to leverage our Small Mobile Stem cell technology in addressing severe pulmonary complications caused by chemical exposure,” said Dr. Abdulkader Rahmo, President of SMSbiotech. “We are honored to collaborate with USAMRICD to advance therapies that hold transformative potential for both public health and national security.”

SMSbiotech will provide updates on the advancement of this collaboration as they become available.

About SMSbiotech

SMSbiotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative stem cell therapies for various diseases. The company's proprietary SMSc technology platform enables the delivery of stem cells to specific tissues and organs, where they can repair damaged cells and tissues.

For more information about SMSbiotech, please visit www.smsbiotech.com.


Contacts

Abdulkader Rahmo
President and CSO
a.rahmo@smsbiotech.com
657-203-3030

California
