Smith+Nephew signs exclusive US distribution agreement with RMR Ortho for patented technology that provides a unique dynamic compression nitinol fixation option (A’TOMIC™) to our surgeons

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it has signed an exclusive US distribution agreement with RMR Ortho to add the A’TOMIC™ Nitinol Fixation System to the Smith+Nephew Trauma, Foot & Ankle and Hand & Wrist portfolio. The system is designed to improve implant integrity and patient comfort1-6—key priorities for surgeons and healthcare systems alike.







“This partnership with RMR Ortho strengthens Smith+Nephew’s fixation portfolio by adding a dynamic compression fixation solution that complements our existing technologies,” said Scott Gunn, Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Trauma, Extremities, and Shoulder at Smith+Nephew. “The A’TOMIC Nitinol Fixation System expands our ability to participate in high-frequency fracture and arthrodesis procedures while leveraging our established Extremities and Trauma sales channel to deepen surgeon engagement. This collaboration reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio expansion and our continued focus on driving sustainable growth.”

The A’TOMIC™ Nitinol Fixation System leverages proprietary manufacturing methods and the unique properties of nitinol to provide compressive fixation implants featuring a wide bridge with barbed, round legs that match drill holes.1-6 The system is engineered to achieve stability of fusion, fracture and osteotomy sites through high strength and active compression.7-9

“Partnering with Smith+Nephew represents an important step forward for RMR Ortho as we continue to expand access to the A’TOMIC Nitinol Fixation System across key U.S. territories,” said Joe Ritz, CEO of RMR Ortho. “Smith+Nephew’s established presence in orthopedic extremities and trauma, deep surgeon relationships, and commercial scale make them a strong partner as we work to deliver reliable, continuously compressive fixation solutions to surgeons, hospitals, and patients.”





About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

