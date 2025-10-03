Slingshot Biosciences Launches TruCytes™ Potency CD20 & CD34 Stem Cell Gating Controls, Standardizing Critical Readouts While Slashing Variability, Time, and Cost

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slingshot Biosciences (“Slingshot”) today announced two additions to its TruCytes™ cell mimic product line designed to accelerate cell therapy and stem cell research, development, and manufacturing programs by assuring the reproducibility of results. The use of TruCytes™ Potency CD20 controls provides consistent mechanism-of-action (MoA) potency readouts, while TruCytes™ CD34 Stem Cell Gating Controls assure consistent and repeatable standardization of CD34 enumeration in flow cytometry.

Slingshot’s TruCytes Potency cell mimic product line now includes CD20, CD19, and BCMA potency control products. These products enable clear, consistent cytokine-release and antigen-specific activation across runs and operators—without the burden, variability, and expense of engineering and maintaining cell lines.

TruCytes CD34 Stem Cell Gating Control eliminates all ethical challenges to the use of human stem cells by providing a synthetic and consistently reliable alternative to donor-derived materials. The TruCytes Control dramatically improves operational efficiency in Quality Control workflows by providing lot-to-lot consistency, enhanced stability, and reproducible viability signals that assure dependable gating while eliminating the need to complete repeat and bridging studies.

These TruCytes products comply with the recent FDA guidance that encourages the use of surrogate and biomarker endpoints to expedite cell therapy development. By delivering standardized, reproducible targets for functional, MoA-aligned assays, Slingshot’s TruCytes accelerate research designed to identify interpretable potency endpoints that can be reliably transferred across multiple sites and operators.

“Assay variability is a blatant tax on timelines and cost,” said Dr. Nimisha Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of Slingshot Biosciences. “Our controls are game-changing by allowing scientists to standardize their most critical readouts from early research through post-approval, and rapidly make decisions derived from highly consistent data rather than being impaired by the intolerant level of variability inherent in the use of biological materials.”

TruCytes Potency CD20 and TruCytes CD34 Stem Cell Gating Control are available for purchase beginning today at slingshotbio.com. For more information, contact Slingshot Biosciences Scientific Support Team at Info@slingshotbio.com.

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences innovates builds precision-engineered cell-mimic controls that replace highly variable biological materials currently used in research, development, and manufacturing. Slingshot’s products provide assurance of assay standardization, reproducibility, and acceleration of decisions in biopharma, cell therapy, and diagnostics clinical research and product development testing. For more information about Slingshot Biosciences, please visit slingshotbio.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Haydon

Director, Marketing

josh.haydon@slingshotbio.com

info@slingshotbio.com