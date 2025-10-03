SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Slingshot Biosciences Launches TruCytes™ Potency CD20 & CD34 Stem Cell Gating Controls, Standardizing Critical Readouts While Slashing Variability, Time, and Cost

October 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slingshot Biosciences (“Slingshot”) today announced two additions to its TruCytes™ cell mimic product line designed to accelerate cell therapy and stem cell research, development, and manufacturing programs by assuring the reproducibility of results. The use of TruCytes™ Potency CD20 controls provides consistent mechanism-of-action (MoA) potency readouts, while TruCytes™ CD34 Stem Cell Gating Controls assure consistent and repeatable standardization of CD34 enumeration in flow cytometry.



Slingshot’s TruCytes Potency cell mimic product line now includes CD20, CD19, and BCMA potency control products. These products enable clear, consistent cytokine-release and antigen-specific activation across runs and operators—without the burden, variability, and expense of engineering and maintaining cell lines.

TruCytes CD34 Stem Cell Gating Control eliminates all ethical challenges to the use of human stem cells by providing a synthetic and consistently reliable alternative to donor-derived materials. The TruCytes Control dramatically improves operational efficiency in Quality Control workflows by providing lot-to-lot consistency, enhanced stability, and reproducible viability signals that assure dependable gating while eliminating the need to complete repeat and bridging studies.

These TruCytes products comply with the recent FDA guidance that encourages the use of surrogate and biomarker endpoints to expedite cell therapy development. By delivering standardized, reproducible targets for functional, MoA-aligned assays, Slingshot’s TruCytes accelerate research designed to identify interpretable potency endpoints that can be reliably transferred across multiple sites and operators.

“Assay variability is a blatant tax on timelines and cost,” said Dr. Nimisha Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of Slingshot Biosciences. “Our controls are game-changing by allowing scientists to standardize their most critical readouts from early research through post-approval, and rapidly make decisions derived from highly consistent data rather than being impaired by the intolerant level of variability inherent in the use of biological materials.”

TruCytes Potency CD20 and TruCytes CD34 Stem Cell Gating Control are available for purchase beginning today at slingshotbio.com. For more information, contact Slingshot Biosciences Scientific Support Team at Info@slingshotbio.com.

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences innovates builds precision-engineered cell-mimic controls that replace highly variable biological materials currently used in research, development, and manufacturing. Slingshot’s products provide assurance of assay standardization, reproducibility, and acceleration of decisions in biopharma, cell therapy, and diagnostics clinical research and product development testing. For more information about Slingshot Biosciences, please visit slingshotbio.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Joshua Haydon
Director, Marketing
josh.haydon@slingshotbio.com
info@slingshotbio.com

Northern California Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Weight loss
Lilly Cuts Mid-Stage Obesity Study of Muscle-Sparing Antibody
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Innate Sheds 30% of Staff, Narrows Pipeline Focus Amid ‘Challenging Funding Environment’
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Avidity Touts Functional Improvements for DMD Therapy, Clearing Way to FDA
September 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding a lung shape symbol against a blue background. World tuberculosis day, world no tobacco day, lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension, pneumonia
Lung cancer
BMS, BioNTech Post Geographically Consistent Mid-Stage PD-L1/VEGF Data in SCLC
September 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac