Slingshot Biosciences Appoints Glenn Bilawsky as CEO to Lead Strategic Expansion across Clinical Trial and Diagnostic Markets

May 28, 2025 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slingshot Biosciences, a leader in precision-engineered cell mimics, has appointed Glenn Bilawsky as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Founder and former CEO Jeffrey Kim, PhD, who will remain actively involved as a Senior Advisor and Board Director.



This transition is a strategic inflection point as Slingshot scales to meet rising global demand for cell mimics as standardized, reliable alternatives to biological controls. The widespread adoption of its TruCytes™ and SpectraComp® products across research, clinical trials, diagnostics, and cell therapy applications is driving the company to expand its commercial footprint, industry partnerships, and advance regulatory-grade solutions.

“Slingshot is transforming how scientists in diagnostic, and therapeutic research and development access and apply cellular controls,” said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO. “Jeff has built a remarkable company rooted in scientific excellence. I’m excited to build on that foundation—scaling the commercial team and focusing our portfolio to ensure our solutions maintain their position as the gold standard of cell-based controls used in regulated and research workflows.”

Bilawsky brings decades of success and leadership in scaling life science, contract research, and analytical laboratory service companies focused on biomarker development. His appointment will accelerate Slingshot’s momentum and the achievement of its mission to replace traditional biological reference materials with scalable, customizable and cost-effective cell mimic controls.

Dr. Kim, who invented and led the development of Slingshot’s core technologies, emphasized continuity in the company’s mission: “I’m proud of how far Slingshot has come. Glenn brings a remarkable track record of success and his leadership will unlock our next phase of growth. I am committed to the continued support of the company and look forward to working with Glenn in this next phase of the business.”

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences develops cell mimics for a range of applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Slingshot leverages advances in distributed manufacturing, engineering, and polymer chemistry to provide an industry-first, off-the-shelf customizable solution for cell-like reagents that are stable and targeted toward a range of indications and markets. www.slingshotbio.com


Contacts

Brint Roden
pr@slingshotbio.com

