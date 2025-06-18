Sling Therapeutics Appoints Ken Lock as Chief Commercial Officer

Lock brings over 20 years of commercial leadership experience as Sling prepares for confirmatory Phase 3 study of linsitinib

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), today announced the appointment of Ken Lock as Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Ken as Sling’s Chief Commercial Officer. He brings deep expertise across marketing, sales and market access in competitive markets along with a proven track record building and leading high-performing commercial organizations, which will be instrumental as we advance linsitinib to a confirmatory Phase 3 study in patients with thyroid eye disease,” said Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics. “Ken shares our deep commitment to improving the lives of patients and their families, and we look forward to working alongside him to help deliver linsitinib to the people who need it most.”

“Joining Sling Therapeutics at this pivotal stage in the development of linsitinib is an exciting opportunity," shared Lock, who brings extensive U.S. and global commercial leadership experience to his role. “Linsitinib has the potential to be a transformative oral small molecule therapy for TED patients, offering a compelling and convenient alternative to currently available treatments. I am excited to join this highly accomplished team as we work to address the significant unmet needs of TED patients.”

Most recently, Lock served as Chief Commercial Officer at ACELYRIN, where he led the commercial, medical affairs, and alliance management functions in the TED market. Lock also served as Chief Commercial Officer at Arcutis Biotherapeutics, where he built and led a team of over 130 people and was responsible for the launch and brand development of ZORYVE®. Prior to that, he held sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and Wyeth (now Pfizer). Lock holds an M.B.A. from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management and a dual B.S. and B.A. in Biochemistry/Cell Biology and Psychology from the University of California, San Diego.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is a serious, progressive, and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease that affects approximately 70,000 people in the U.S. and has a similar prevalence in the EU. TED often occurs in people living with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism and is caused by dysfunction in the IGF-1R signaling pathway, which results in fibrous tissue growth behind the eyes. This leads to several negative symptoms that may have long-term, irreversible damage as the tissue growth pushes the eyes forward or causes the eyes and eyelids to become red and swollen. As the disease progresses, it can lead to pain, eye bulging (proptosis), and double vision (diplopia), thus dramatically impacting a patient’s quality of life. TED predominantly affects women, and most frequently affects people with hyperthyroidism due to Graves’ disease. The current standard of care typically involves either invasive orbital surgery or a lengthy series of infusions with potential adverse events like loss of hearing, hyperglycemia, or menstrual cycle changes.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics is an innovative biopharmaceutical company whose lead product candidate, linsitinib, has the potential to be the first oral IGF-1R inhibitor to treat thyroid eye disease (TED). Linsitinib is in late-stage clinical development for TED, which is an autoimmune disease with a significant unmet need, as current treatment options are limited to invasive orbital surgery or a lengthy series of infusions. Sling aims to bring a convenient oral therapy to improve patients’ quality of life and reduce physician and healthcare system burden. For more information, visit www.slingtx.com.

