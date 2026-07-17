SL Science Announces Successful Exhibition of Breakthrough Brain Cancer Therapy Research at the 2026 World Congress of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology

Joint presentation with Taipei Medical University, JY BioMed, and HeXun Biosciences highlighted the power of gamma delta (γδ) T cells in eliminating glioblastoma in preclinical studies.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Science Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SLBT) ("SL Science" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing next-generation immune cell therapies, today announced its successful exhibition and participation at the 2026 World Congress of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (WCP 2026) held at July 12-17, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Together with its esteemed academic and industry partners, the Company presented highly promising preclinical research on a novel treatment for glioblastoma (GBM), one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of brain cancer.

The research showcased at the WCP 2026 exhibition is the result of a robust joint effort led by investigators at Taipei Medical University, in collaboration with SL Science, JY Biomedical Co., Ltd. (“JY BioMed”) and HeXun Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Simplifying Complex Science for Real-World Impact

Glioblastoma is notoriously challenging to treat, often resisting conventional therapies such as surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Because tumors frequently return and build resistance, there is an urgent global need for innovative solutions. SL Science’s exhibition focused on harnessing gamma delta (γδ) T cells—a specialized subset of immune cells capable of identifying and attacking cancer cells without relying on the standard immune-matching processes that other therapies require.

The exhibited data revealed significant progress in overcoming tumor immune evasion. By delivering these specially expanded γδ T cells directly to the tumor site in preclinical models, researchers observed potent and efficient destruction of the brain cancer cells.

Key Exhibition Highlights

Complete Tumor Elimination: Direct administration of γδ T cells achieved complete eradication of the tumor by day 26 post-treatment at the highest dose tested (an 8:1 ratio of immune cells to cancer cells).

Dose-Dependent Success: The research demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of repeated direct-to-brain dosing, showing that the tumor-suppressing benefits scaled positively with the dosage.

Clean Safety Profile: Comprehensive health screens and blood panels confirmed that the treatment was well-tolerated in the study, showing no major safety concerns or adverse health effects.





"Exhibiting our collaborative work at WCP 2026 was a monumental milestone for our entire team and our partners," said Mr. William Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Science. "We were thrilled to present these findings on a global stage. This research underscores the tremendous therapeutic potential of our γδ T-cell platform to combat challenging solid tumors like glioblastoma. By working closely with leading academic institutions, we are translating complex biology into tangible hope for patients facing high unmet medical needs."

About SL Science Holding Limited

SL Science Holding Limited is a biomedical company specializing in developing innovative cellular and gene therapies. Established with a commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and cancer treatment, the Company hopes to utilize immune cell technologies to target cancer, thus potentially offering expansive medical applications for its products. With proprietary technologies such as Gamma Delta T cells targeting solid tumor indications including pancreatic and brain cancers, SL Science aims to create cellular therapies that we believe have the potential to revolutionize the cell therapy and immuno-oncology sector within the broader biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.slbtgroup.com/ and follow SLBT on X, LinkedIn, FB, IG and Threads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the business of SL Science. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully implement the Company’s business plans and clinical trials; the ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the potential for its regenerative medicine products to reach commercialization; and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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