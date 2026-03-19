SK bioscience Secures Funding to Advance RSV Preventive Antibody Development with RIGHT Foundation Support

Largest-ever grant from RIGHT Foundation to accelerate Phase 1b clinical trial of RSV preventive antibody

Technology licensed from Gates MRI; early studies confirm suppression of RSV infection

Targeting global markets while addressing unmet needs in developing countries

INCHEON, South Korea, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience announced on 18 that it has entered into a funding agreement with the Research Investment for Global Health Technology Foundation (RIGHT Foundation) to receive financial support for early clinical development of its RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) preventive monoclonal antibody candidate, RSM01.

The agreement was established following SK bioscience's selection as a recipient of the RIGHT Foundation's Product Development Award (PDA). Through this award, the company secured KRW 4 billion (approximately USD 3.0 million), the maximum funding available per project. Based on this support, SK bioscience plans to accelerate the Phase 1b clinical trial of RSM01 in infants.

RSM01 is a candidate RSV preventive therapeutic that SK bioscience licensed earlier this month from the Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI), a nonprofit medical research organization. The candidate was designed by U.S. biotechnology company Adimab in collaboration with Gates MRI, which completed early research and a Phase 1a clinical trial. SK bioscience will oversee subsequent stages from the Phase 1b clinical trial through process development and commercialization.

RSM01 is designed to provide continuous protection throughout the RSV season with a single administration in newborns and infants. Non-clinical studies demonstrated effective suppression of RSV infection and replication, including activity against certain RSV strains with reduced responsiveness to existing preventive products.

Through the licensing agreement, SK bioscience obtained exclusive global supply rights, including high-income markets (non-exclusive in India and Gavi-eligible countries). Accordingly, the company plans a dual commercialization strategy: maximizing commercial value in advanced markets while supplying affordable doses through large-scale manufacturing to address unmet medical needs in lower-income countries.

RSV is a major respiratory virus causing severe lower respiratory tract infections in infants and young children worldwide, resulting in substantial hospitalizations and healthcare burden annually. According to global market research firm Evaluate Pharma, the global RSV preventive antibody market is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion (approximately KRW 6.6 trillion) by 2032. With limited currently available products and expanding immunization coverage in high-income countries, the market is expected to grow further.

Jinseon Park, COO of SK bioscience, said, "This funding agreement recognizes both the potential of the technology licensed from Gates MRI and our commitment to protecting global public health. By leveraging SK bioscience's world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, we will develop a globally competitive product."

In addition to the RSV preventive antibody, SK bioscience continues to strengthen its mid- to long-term growth foundation through a diversified infectious disease pipeline, including next-generation pneumococcal vaccines, universal coronavirus vaccines, avian influenza vaccines, and mRNA and next-generation vaccine platforms. The company aims to secure global competitiveness through an integrated development strategy connecting R&D, process development, manufacturing, and supply.

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is an innovative vaccine and biotech company, committed to vaccine development and manufacturing to enable more equitable access to vaccines around the world. Leveraging strengths on cutting-edge technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. With the cooperation of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors, and medical experts, all of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

SK bioscience Communications Team



Changhyun Jin (jin99@sk.com)



Tae-Gyun Kim (taegyunkim@sk.com)



Moonchel Kim (mc_kim@sk.com)

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SOURCE SK bioscience