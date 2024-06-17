SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

NEWS
Business
Spero Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Develop SPR720 for Tuberculosis
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it entered into a collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, an indication that is designated as a critical concern by the World Health Organization.
June 20, 2019
 · 
6 min read
IN THE PRESS
Business
Dr. Patrice Matchaba Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
May 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Novavax Announces Agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Include Matrix-M™ Adjuvant as Potential Component in Vaccine Research
June 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Calibr and Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute announce licensing agreement for novel candidate tuberculosis treatment compound
February 15, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Merck and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute Announce Licensing Agreement for Novel Tuberculosis Antibiotic Candidates
October 18, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Business
Atreca Enters into Licensing Agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Develop a Monoclonal Antibody for the Prevention of Malaria
October 21, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
The Lundquist Institute Out-Licenses Development of a Synthetic Lung Surfactant Formulation
March 8, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Study CAT-5571 in Drug-Sensitive and Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
August 4, 2020
 · 
3 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2019
JOBS