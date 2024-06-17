Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
Spero Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to Develop SPR720 for Tuberculosis
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it entered into a collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, an indication that is designated as a critical concern by the World Health Organization.
