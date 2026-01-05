SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sionna Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. PT/12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events” page within the Investors section of Sionna’s website at https://investors.sionnatx.com/. A replay will also be available following the event.

About Sionna Therapeutics 
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Sionna’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following Sionna’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact 
Adam Daley 
CG Life 
212.253.8881 
adaley@cglife.com

Investor Contact 
Juliet Labadorf 
ir@sionnatx.com 


Massachusetts Events
