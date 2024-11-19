Sionna Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Laurie Stelzer to its Board of Directors

Stelzer brings more than 25 years of finance and business development leadership experience in the

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced the appointment of Laurie Stelzer to the company’s Board of Directors.

“The addition of Laurie to our Board of Directors is a significant moment for Sionna as we continue to advance our clinical-stage pipeline of CF therapies that aim to transform the standard of care,” said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna. “For more than two decades, Laurie has successfully led complex operations across finance and business development in companies ranging from preclinical to commercial stages. Her strategic leadership and broad experience will support our efforts to deliver differentiated product candidates that meaningfully impact the lives of CF patients and facilitate our company’s long-term growth.”

Ms. Stelzer serves as Chief Financial Officer of Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on RNA therapeutics. She also currently serves on the boards of directors of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, and Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company. For over 25 years, Ms. Stelzer has held leadership roles in finance, treasury, global accounting, business development, project management, and site operations for a range of biopharmaceutical companies including as Chief Financial Officer of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. She also held senior management roles at Shire Plc and Amgen, Inc., and previously served on the boards of directors of Surface Oncology, Inc. and Longboard Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Stelzer earned a B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University and an M.B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management.

“This is an exciting time to partner with the leadership at Sionna, which has deep expertise in drug discovery and developing CF and other rare disease therapies, launching and commercializing therapeutics globally, and building pharmaceutical companies,” said Ms. Stelzer. “I look forward to working with the team on their vision of creating a portfolio of novel CF medicines for patients.”

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for CF by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the CFTR protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1), which the company believes is central to potentially unlocking meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging over a decade of the co-founders’ extensive research on NBD1, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For information about Sionna visit

