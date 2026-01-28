Sinopia Biosciences Strengthens Intellectual Property Estate With Issuance of Composition of Matter Patent

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics discovered using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform, today announced the issuance of a composition of matter patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering its proprietary small molecule program, including the development candidate SB-0110, for Parkinson’s disease.

The newly issued patent (US12508267B2) strengthens Sinopia’s intellectual property position by providing composition of matter protection. This patent complements and further reinforces Sinopia’s previously issued utility patents, creating a robust and layered intellectual property estate that protects both the compounds and their therapeutic applications.

In addition to issuance in the United States, the composition of matter patent has been issued in Japan (JP7730336B2) and allowed in China, Taiwan, and Mexico. These issuances underscore the global scope and strategic importance of Sinopia’s intellectual property strategy and support the company’s future development activities across key markets.

With this milestone, Sinopia’s patent portfolio now includes 14 issued or allowed patents worldwide, with additional applications pending.

“Securing composition of matter protection is a critical milestone for any drug discovery company,” said Iman Famili, CEO of Sinopia Biosciences. “This patent strengthens our intellectual property position as we advance our Parkinson’s disease development candidate, SB-0110, toward the clinic.”

About SB-0110

SB-0110 is a first-in-class small molecule positive allosteric modulator of protein kinase A II (PKA-II) in development for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID). Extensive genetic and functional evidence supports PKA-II’s central role in movement control. By targeting a key signaling hub downstream of dopamine receptors in the striatum, SB-0110 aims to improve motor function while reducing dyskinesia, a common complication of long-term levodopa use. In extensive preclinical studies, SB-0110 demonstrated dual efficacy on PD and LID, with potential cognitive benefits, supporting advancement toward clinical evaluation.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s LEADS® platform integrates high-throughput omics data, AI/machine learning, and network analyses. Sinopia is advancing multiple first-in-class programs with high unmet need, including its lead program for Parkinson’s disease. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS in San Diego, California. To learn more, please visit www.sinopiabio.com.

Company Contact

Iman Famili, Ph.D.

info@sinopiabio.com