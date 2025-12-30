Sinopia Biosciences Awarded NIGMS Grant to Advance LEADS® Platform for Data-Driven Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary LEADS® drug discovery platform, announced today it has been awarded a research grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to further advance its data-driven drug discovery capabilities.

Omics technologies enable comprehensive characterization of cellular systems. This means phenotypes are no longer defined by a few markers, but by hundreds of thousands of cellular features. LEADS® leverages system-level readouts to enable unbiased discovery while providing deep mechanistic insight. Sinopia has generated the largest metabolomics dataset characterizing a small-molecule library to date.

This NIGMS grant will support the next phase of platform development, with the aim to develop an integrated workflow of computation and experimentation to efficiently expand metabolomic characterization of small-molecule libraries. Phase I of the program will develop novel deep learning algorithms to dramatically expand the coverage of chemical and biological space while reducing experimental burden. The ultimate goal is to develop optimal experimental screening strategies to efficiently scale across significantly larger numbers of compounds, cell lines and systems.

“We are grateful to NIGMS for their support,” said Aarash Bordbar, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Sinopia Biosciences. “This non-dilutive funding enables continued development of the LEADS® platform as we continue to advance our internal programs and pursue our mission to transform treatment of complex diseases.”

LEADS® has already been validated through real-world drug discovery success, including the identification of novel targets for multiple indications and advancement of a development candidate for Parkinson’s disease.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43GM157800. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company, advancing novel therapeutics using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s LEADS® platform combines high-throughput omics data, AI/machine learning, and network analyses. Sinopia is actively pursuing multiple first-in-class programs with high unmet need including its lead program for Parkinson’s disease. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS San Diego. To learn more, please visit www.sinopiabio.com.

