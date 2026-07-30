Sino Biological Launches SuperNuclease® Pro with Free Trial Program

– Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, announced the launch of SuperNucleasePro (). This advanced nuclease is engineered to deliver enhanced nucleic acid removal performance for demanding bioprocessing and molecular diagnostic applications. To help researchers evaluate its performance in their workflows, Sino Biological is also introducing a limited-time trial program providing eligible customers with an opportunity to test the solution risk-free.Residual nucleic acids are critical impurities that require effective removal during the manufacturing of biological products, including viral vectors, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Simultaneously, in the rapidly advancing field of metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing (mNGS), the overwhelming presence of human host DNA in clinical samples severely compromises pathogen detection sensitivity and inflates sequencing costs. Efficient degradation of DNA and RNA impurities is essential for improving downstream processing efficiency and supporting compliance with increasingly stringent regulatory quality requirements.Building on the foundational SuperNucleasedelivers significantly enhanced catalytic activity compared to wild-type Serratia marcescens nuclease across standard cell culture and virus harvest conditions. Crucially for infectious disease diagnostics and high-density processes, SuperNucleasePro maintains exceptional catalytic activity in high-salt environments (e.g., >300-500 mM NaCl). This unique salt-active property allows for the effective dissociation of chromatin and the removal of host nucleic acids adhered to viral envelopes. By deeply depleting the host genomic background, SuperNucleasePro drastically increases the detection sensitivity of low-titer pathogens and significantly reduces overall NGS sequencing costs. Furthermore, the enzyme demonstrates broad adaptability across diverse pH ranges, temperatures, and magnesium ion concentrations. Its proven thermostability (validated through rigorous 180-day real-time testing at 37°C) ensures consistent performance throughout extended bioprocessing and diagnostic workflows.In addition to SuperNucleasePro, Sino Biological offers a comprehensive nuclease portfolio designed to address diverse bioprocessing requirements. This includes GMP-grade SuperNucleaseproducts manufactured in accordance with ISO 13485 and GMP quality management systems, as well as specialized Salt Active SuperNucleaseformulations optimized for high-salt process conditions.Sino Biological’s limited-time trial program enables qualified customers to evaluate SuperNucleasePro in their specific bioprocessing applications prior to full-scale adoption, facilitating faster technology assessment and informed decision-making during process development. “” said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc. “Researchers can visit www.sinobiological.com to learn more about SuperNucleasePro or. This offer is available until October 31st.Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cn