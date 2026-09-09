Sinaptica Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinaptica Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company leading the development of a new class of personalized neuromodulation therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other primary neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ken Mariash, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 14–16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

During the presentation, Mariash will provide an overview of Sinaptica’s personalized neuromodulation approach and the company’s clinical development program as it advances the SinaptiStim® System into a pivotal study in Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are pleased to be invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference at this critical time for Sinaptica,” said Mariash. “We are initiating enrollment for the preparatory mapping study for our pivotal trial, to determine eligibility and personalized treatment parameters for each patient, and we look forward to sharing our progress.”

Presentation Details

Conference:

Dates:

Format: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 14–16, 2026

On-demand presentation available throughout the conference





A webcast of the presentation will be available on demand on the H.C. Wainwright conference website starting Sept 14 and on the News section of Sinaptica’s website here for 60 days starting Sept 14.

About Sinaptica Therapeutics

Sinaptica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neuromodulation therapeutics company leading the development of a new class of personalized therapeutics to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s and other primary neurodegenerative diseases. The company is in the initiation stage of its pivotal clinical trial for the SinaptiStim® System, which utilizes a patented, non-invasive approach to treating Alzheimer’s through precision neurostimulation of a key brain network involved in memory, the Default Mode Network. Sinaptica’s scientific co-founders pioneered research on this novel approach, with positive 12-month randomized Phase 2 data demonstrating statistically significant slowing of Alzheimer’s disease progression across all key gold-standard measures spanning cognition, function and behavior, including up to 87% slowing of decline in Activities of Daily Living.

Sinaptica’s mission is to bring a safe, effective, and non-invasive neuromodulation therapy to Alzheimer’s patients that can help significantly slow the progression of cognitive, functional, and behavioral decline. Learn more at sinapticatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @SinapticaTX .

The SinaptiStim® System is for investigational use only. It has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale in any geography.

CONTACT: Media contact: Kathryn Morris, BrightPoint kathryn@brightpointny.com 914-204-6412