Simulations Plus Releases DILIsym® 11

Newest version of the quantitative systems toxicology (QST) software supports drug-induced liver injury (DILI) prediction for pediatric patient populations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today announced the release of DILIsym® 11, the latest version of its flagship quantitative systems toxicology (QST) platform.

“Advancing toxicology research and improving the prediction of drug-induced liver injury (DILI) are essential to developing safer treatments,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “DILIsym continues to set the standard by enabling researchers to assess potential liver safety risks, as well as explore dosing strategies that optimize patient safety. We are proud to support innovation that directly impacts patient health and drug development success.”

“The addition of pediatric representation is an important milestone in predictive toxicology,” said Dr. Scott Q. Siler, Chief Scientific Officer of QSP Solutions of Simulations Plus. “By advancing the evaluation of potential liver safety risks in children, DILIsym 11 will support the development of safer and more effective therapies for children across the globe. We are proud of our role in developing leading-edge modeling tools that help bring better treatment options to vulnerable patient populations.”

DILIsym is a software platform designed to predict potential DILI hazards and provide insight into the mechanisms responsible for observed DILI responses. It is the most widely used QST modeling software for DILI prediction and is utilized as a source of QST modeling-based data assessed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) DILI team.

DILIsym 11 offers new pediatric representation for exploratory predictions regarding liver safety to children, and a new T-cell model that allows for better understanding of putative contributions of CD8+ T-cell mediated hepatocellular injury. It also includes improved representation of bile acid and cholestatic liver injury, updated antioxidant adaptation mechanisms, and more.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2024 ESG update.

