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Press Releases

Simulations Plus Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Date

March 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference call to be on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”, “SLP”), a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development that advances biopharma innovation, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 9, 2026.



Management will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to join the live webcast by registering here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website at www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus is a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development. We create value for our clients by accelerating the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and other products through innovative science-based software and consulting solutions. For more information, visit www.simulations-plus.com.


Contacts

Financial Profiles
Lisa Fortuna
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

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