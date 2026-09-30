Silo Pharma’s QwikAgents Expands AI Agent Platform with NVIDIA Model Support and New Runtime Flexibility

Addition of NVIDIA Nemotron models and Hermes runtime expands customer choice across both AI models and agent software

SARASOTA, FLA., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company”), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems with a wholly owned managed AI agent subsidiary QwikAgents, today announced that QwikAgents has expanded its AI agent platform with new customer choice across both AI models and agent software, including support for customer-supplied NVIDIA API keys and the addition of Hermes agent runtime. The new capabilities are available now and are designed to provide customers greater flexibility in how their AI agents are configured and operated.

The addition of NVIDIA support builds on QwikAgents’ participation in the NVIDIA Developer Program, which began in July 2026. Customers can now connect their own NVIDIA API keys to QwikAgents to access NVIDIA’s Nemotron models, with automated model routing designed to maintain agent availability. NVIDIA becomes the fifth supported bring-your-own-key provider on the QwikAgents platform, alongside Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and DeepSeek.

At the agent software layer, QwikAgents has added Hermes agent runtime as an alternative to OpenClaw runtime, allowing customers to select between the two when creating an agent. An agent runtime is the software that reads customer instructions, calls language models and carries out assigned tasks. Both runtime options operate on QwikAgents’ underlying infrastructure, including managed hosting, persistent memory, model routing and dedicated compute.

“AI models and agent software are both evolving rapidly, and we believe customers should have the flexibility to choose the technologies that best fit their needs rather than be locked into a single provider or runtime,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “By adding NVIDIA model support and a second agent runtime, we are expanding QwikAgents as a flexible platform that can evolve with the AI ecosystem while providing customers with a consistent managed infrastructure. We expect to continue broadening the models and runtimes available through the platform over time.”

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com



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