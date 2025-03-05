SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Silence Therapeutics to Webcast Presentation at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will present a company overview at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12th at 1:00 p.m. ET.


The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNAs designed to precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence focuses on areas of high unmet medical need with programs advancing in cardiovascular disease, hematology and rare diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

Contacts

Inquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com
Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208

Europe Events
