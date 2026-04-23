Signum Surgical Appoints Medical Device Veteran Mark J. Foley as Chairman

- Proven industry leader joins as company expands commercial growth of its BioHealx® technology

- Innovative medical technology, with FDA De Novo 510(k) clearance, for the treatment of anal fistulas

GALWAY, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signum Surgical, a commercial-stage medical technology company advancing treatments for colorectal disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Foley as Chairman of the Board, effective today. A highly accomplished medical device executive, Foley brings decades of experience scaling innovative healthcare companies and driving sustained commercial success in the U.S. and international markets.

Foley joins Signum Surgical as it continues to expand adoption and commercialisation of its BioHealx® technology, which has been on the market in the U.S. for the past six months. Designed to treat anal fistulas; a debilitating and often recurring condition, BioHealx® offers a minimally invasive solution addressing a significant unmet clinical need. Anal fistulas are estimated to affect one in 5,000 people worldwide.

The BioHealx® Anal Fistula Device features a bioabsorbable helical implant with a unique mechanism of action that applies controlled extraluminal compression to close the fistula tract within the sphincter muscle. Clinical data demonstrate an 84.4% success rate, preservation of continence and improved quality of life for patients. These outcomes position BioHealx® as a compelling alternative to traditional surgical approaches, which can carry higher risks and variable results.

Carol A. Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Surgical, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Mark as Chairman of the Board at this pivotal stage of our expansion. His track record of building transformative technologies and scaling successful medical device companies will be instrumental as we grow our commercial footprint and bring BioHealx® to more patients and physicians worldwide.”

Mark J. Foley, Chairman of Signum Surgical, added: “Signum Surgical is delivering an innovative solution for patients suffering from anal fistulas. With strong clinical outcomes, including high success rates and maintaining continence, BioHealx® represents an important advancement in colorectal care. I am excited to join the company as it builds on its early commercial success and expands its reach.”

Foley has more than 30 years of experience in the global medical technology sector and has held senior leadership and board roles across multiple high-growth companies, including Zeltiq and Revance Therapeutics, where he helped guide strategic growth and successful outcomes. His appointment underscores Signum Surgical’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it scales commercial operations and drives continued adoption.

About Signum Surgical

Signum Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative solutions for colorectal conditions. Its BioHealx® platform is designed to provide effective, minimally invasive treatments that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

To learn more visit https://www.signumsurgical.com/

Media Contact:

Samantha Jouin

Marketing Consultant

samantha@signumsurgical.com