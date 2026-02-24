SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2025 and Issues 2026 Guidance

Achieves 20% worldwide revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2025

Generates free cash flow in the Fourth Quarter 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), the global leader in developing procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are to the prior year period)

Worldwide revenue of $56.3 million, representing growth of 15.0%

U.S. revenue of $53.5 million, representing growth of 13.9%

Gross margin of 79.0%

Net loss of $1.6 million, representing an improvement of 63.3%

Positive adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, representing an improvement of 176.2%

Positive cashflow from operations of $1.7 million and positive free cash flow of $0.4 million

Ended the quarter with $147.8 million in cash and equivalents



Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights (all comparisons are to the prior year period)

Worldwide revenue of $200.9 million, representing growth of 20.2%

U.S. revenue of $191.1 million, representing growth of 20.6%

Gross margin of 79.6%

Net loss of $18.9 million, representing an improvement of 38.8%

Positive adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million, representing an improvement of $14.0 million



Recent Operational (all comparisons are to the prior year period)

~1,640 U.S. physicians performed a procedure in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 18%

Entered into a strategic partnership with Smith+Nephew, an orthopedics industry leader, to distribute iFuse TORQ and iFuse TORQ TNT across Level 1 and Level 2 trauma centers nationwide for pelvic trauma

Expanded INTRA platform with the launch of INTRA Ti in February, our newest SI joint fusion solution that provides physicians procedural flexibility and workflow efficiency in ambulatory surgery centers

U.S. patent portfolio covering the original iFuse, including the triangular shape, extended to August 2028

Organizational Update

Anshul Maheshwari promoted to Chief Operating Officer in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer

As previously announced, Nikolas Kerr was promoted to the role of Chief Commercial Officer

Jeff Zigler promoted to Senior Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement



“In 2025, we demonstrated the strength and scalability of our business model, delivering another year of worldwide revenue growth that exceeded 20% while expanding margins and exiting the year with positive free cash flow. These results reflect disciplined execution, a differentiated platform, and durability of demand across our portfolio,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. “As we enter 2026, we have a compelling set of growth catalysts, including favorable reimbursement dynamics, expanding commercial footprint and upcoming product launches designed to deepen physician engagement and expand our reach into a sizable new market. Together, these factors reinforce our confidence in SI-BONE's ability to sustain strong, profitable growth over the long term."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue was $56.3 million in the fourth quarter 2025, a 15.0% increase from $49.0 million in the corresponding period in 2024. U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter 2025 was $53.5 million, a 13.9% increase from $46.9 million in the corresponding period in 2024. International revenue for the fourth quarter 2025 was $2.9 million, a 38.8% increase from $2.1 million in the corresponding period in 2024.

Gross profit was $44.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025, an increase of 14.8% from $38.8 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Gross margin was stable at 79.0% for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 79.1% in the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating expenses increased 6.2% to $47.0 million in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to $44.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by general commercial activity related to higher revenue and research and development investments related to future products.

Operating loss improved by 55.2% to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $5.5 million in the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss improved by 63.3%, to $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 176.2% to positive $5.1 million in the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to a positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in the corresponding period in 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue was $200.9 million for 2025, a 20.2% increase from $167.2 million in 2024. U.S. revenue for 2025 was $191.1 million, a 20.6% increase from $158.4 million in 2024. International revenue was $9.8 million in 2025, a 12.4% increase from $8.8 million in 2024.

Gross profit was $159.9 million in 2025, a 21.0% increase from $132.1 million in 2024. Gross margin was 79.6% in 2025 and 79.0% in 2024.

Operating expenses increased 8.9% to $182.2 million in 2025, as compared to $167.4 million in 2024. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by general commercial activity related to higher revenue and research and development investments related to future products.

Operating loss improved by 36.6% to $22.3 million in 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $35.2 million in 2024.

Net loss improved by 38.8%, to $18.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in 2025, as compared to a net loss of $30.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to positive $8.9 million in 2025, as compared to a loss of $5.1 million in 2024, representing and improvement of $14.0 million.

Cash and equivalents were $147.8 million, representing a sequential improvement of $2.1 million, and borrowings were $35.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

2026 Financial Guidance

SI-BONE expects 2026 worldwide revenue to be in the range of $228.5 million to $232.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of ~14% to ~16%. SI-BONE estimates fiscal year 2026 gross margin to be approximately 78%, and operating expenses growth to be ~12.5% at the mid-point of the revenue guidance. Based on these assumptions, SI-BONE expects to deliver increased positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026.

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 56,350 $ 49,002 $ 200,925 $ 167,178 Cost of goods sold 11,818 10,225 41,046 35,057 Gross profit 44,531 38,777 159,879 132,121 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 32,806 31,249 124,224 117,054 Research and development 4,363 3,870 17,448 16,560 General and administrative 9,825 9,152 40,537 33,755 Total operating expenses 46,994 44,271 182,209 167,369 Loss from operations (2,463 ) (5,494 ) (22,330 ) (35,248 ) Interest and other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,446 1,784 6,074 7,848 Interest expense (629 ) (795 ) (2,628 ) (3,440 ) Other income (expense), net (2 ) 10 (20 ) (73 ) Net loss $ (1,648 ) $ (4,495 ) $ (18,904 ) $ (30,913 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.75 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 43,507,786 41,994,284 42,959,856 41,466,564





SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,240 $ 34,948 Short-term investments 105,583 115,094 Accounts receivable, net 29,915 27,459 Inventory 33,897 27,074 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,480 3,204 Total current assets 216,115 207,779 Property and equipment, net 21,298 20,374 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,087 1,984 Other non-current assets 55 300 TOTAL ASSETS $ 238,555 $ 230,437 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,631 $ 6,488 Accrued liabilities and other 19,704 19,492 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 944 1,152 Total current liabilities 25,279 27,132 Long-term borrowings 35,569 35,452 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 175 879 Other long-term liabilities — 10 TOTAL LIABILITIES 61,023 63,473 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 626,974 598,074 Accumulated other comprehensive income 816 244 Accumulated deficit (450,258 ) (431,354 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 177,532 166,964 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 238,555 $ 230,437





SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (18,904 ) $ (30,913 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Stock-based compensation 25,524 25,869 Depreciation and amortization 5,770 4,379 Accounts receivable credit losses 570 470 Inventory reserve 1,997 1,300 Amortization of discount and premium on marketable securities (3,051 ) (5,440 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 117 153 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,627 1,877 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,027 ) (5,840 ) Inventory (8,684 ) (8,047 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,030 ) (2 ) Accounts payable (1,763 ) 1,861 Accrued liabilities and other 179 1,908 Net cash used in operating activities (675 ) (12,425 ) Cash flows from investing activities Maturities of marketable securities 205,100 228,500 Purchases of marketable securities (192,526 ) (205,380 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,414 ) (10,497 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,160 12,623 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of debt issuance cost — 35,954 Repayments of debt financing — (36,000 ) Final payment fee related to debt — (720 ) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 1,169 570 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,207 2,154 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,376 1,958 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 431 (479 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,292 1,677 Cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of year 34,948 33,271 End of year $ 42,240 $ 34,948





SI-BONE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (1,648 ) $ (4,495 ) $ (18,904 ) $ (30,913 ) Interest income (1,446 ) (1,784 ) (6,074 ) (7,848 ) Interest expense 629 795 2,628 3,440 Depreciation and amortization 1,638 1,213 5,770 4,379 Stock-based compensation 5,976 6,135 25,524 25,868 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,150 $ 1,864 $ 8,944 $ (5,074 )





SI-BONE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (675 ) $ (12,425 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (8,414 ) (10,497 ) Free cash flow $ (9,089 ) $ (22,922 )



