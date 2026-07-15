SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Shoulder Innovations to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

July 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (Shoulder Innovations, or the company) (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Shoulder Innovations company logo

Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on August 6, 2026. Those interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-8216 for domestic callers or (412) 902-1015 for international callers and providing access code 13761097. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Shoulder Innovations website at https://ir.shoulderinnovations.com/.

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

Contact

Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@shoulderinnovations.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoulder-innovations-to-report-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-august-6-2026-302825390.html

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations

Michigan Earnings Medtech
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine
May 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
FDA
FDA’s absent leaders, the millions pharma CEOs make, and pancreatic cancer’s momentum
May 20, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Aerial view from window plane of San Cristobal at Galapagos island, Ecuador
Earnings
Goodbye Galapagos: chameleon company exits the island, rebrands as Lakefront
May 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA
Makary’s out at FDA, Sanofi’s priority voucher issues, top exec pay
May 13, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie