Shoulder Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 10, 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. ("Shoulder Innovations") (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 after market close on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on March 10, 2026. Those interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-8216 for domestic callers or (412) 902-1015 for international callers and providing access code 13758375. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Shoulder Innovations website at https://ir.shoulderinnovations.com/.

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger



Gilmartin Group LLC



ir@shoulderinnovations.com

