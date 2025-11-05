SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Shoulder Innovations to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

November 4, 2025 | 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. ("Shoulder Innovations") (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced that Rob Ball, CEO, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place at 8:30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. EST on November 18, 2025.

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. EST

A live and archived version of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Shoulder Innovations website at https://ir.shoulderinnovations.com/.

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations

