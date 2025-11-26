Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Development Update

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("" or the ""), announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.Scott Sneddon, Sharp's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our Q3 financial results show our continued investment in research and development programs, mainly our Gaucher, Niemann Pick C and Progranulin programs. We spent 34% more than the comparable quarter in 2024 which continues to move the Company towards Phase I clinical trials. Our investment will continue as we aim for our next milestone of entering Phase I clinical trials in 2026."Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Sharp Therapeutics Corp.Scott Sneddon, PhD, JDCEO/CSOEmail:To view the source version of this press release, please visit