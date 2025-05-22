Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

On April 21, 2025, STX PARTNERS LLP and Newlin Investment Company each exercised their respective common share purchase warrants of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2.5M at an exercise price of $1.45743 per share.

On May 13, 2025, the Company announced it had nominated its first clinical candidate from its GBA program for development in Gaucher's disease.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) ("" or the ""), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases, announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.Scott Sneddon, Sharp's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our Q1 financial results show our continued investment in research and development programs, mainly our Gaucher's and Progranulin programs. We spent 74% more than the comparable quarter in 2024 which has led to reaching a key milestone to nominate a clinical candidate for Gaucher's. Our investment will continue as we aim to our next milestone of entering Phase I clinical trials in 2026."On June 5, 2025, the scientific data supporting the compounds for the Sharp Gaucher's Program will be presented at the GBA1 Conference in Montreal starting of which Sharp is also a meeting sponsor.Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:To view the source version of this press release, please visit