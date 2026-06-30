Sharp Therapeutics Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Management Information Circular and New Annual Meeting Date

Shareholders Must Recast Their Votes to be Counted

www.sedarplus.ca

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("" or the "") announces that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 21, 2026 (the ""), having been postponed from the initial meeting date of June 30, 2026.The Company has filed an amended and restated notice of meeting (the "") and an amended and restated management information circular for the Meeting (the "") in order to give notice and disclosure in respect of the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan (the ""), which will be a matter of business considered at the Meeting.The ordinary resolution re-approving the Stock Option Plan (the "") was not included in the original management information circular dated May 27, 2026 or in the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously sent by the Company in connection with the Meeting. The Amended and Restated Circular includes the necessary information with respect to the Plan Resolution and the Stock Option Plan.Shareholders should disregard the form of proxy or voting instruction form that was delivered to them with the prior notice of meeting and management information circular. A new form of proxy and voting instruction form will be provided to shareholders together with the Amended and Restated NOM and the Amended and Restated Circular.For shareholders that have already provided voting instructions using their initial form of proxy, voting instruction form or control number, those instructions are no longer valid. Shareholders must provide new voting instructions for their shares to be voted, and should refer to the Amended and Restated Circular and new form of proxy or voting instruction form. Proxies must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 17, 2026, or not less than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time any adjourned Meeting is reconvened, or any postponed Meeting is convened.Copies of the Amended and Restated NOM, the Amended and Restated Circular, the new form of proxy and the new voting instruction form will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ atSharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's small molecule discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Scott Sneddon, PhD, JD CEO/CSOEmail:Phone: (412) 206-5303Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit